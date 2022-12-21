As millions of Americans travel and gather for the holidays, nearly every state is battling high levels of respiratory illness. Multiple viruses converging at once threaten to overwhelm the health-care system, public health officials warn.
Some have gone so far as to call the current viral soup a “tridemic” of flu, RSV and COVID-19. After three years of a pandemic, this is something no one wants to hear.
However, as we now begin to mingle and move about, we’re spreading germs. This season they’ve become the “gift” that keeps on giving. As the Washington Post reported last week, the fall of 2022 has been one of prolonged misery for many American families, “full of sniffles, sore throats, coughs and trips to the emergency room.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say they’re seeing signs of an early and severe flu season, which took a significant turn for the worse during Thanksgiving week.
In New Hampshire, hospitals are experiencing a sharp rise in flu cases, on top of other respiratory viruses that continue to circulate, according to an NHPR report last week.
While the past two years saw little flu activity, as COVID-related mitigation measures like masking and social distancing kept influenza and other viruses largely in check, this year has become a bomb cyclone of viruses.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center, told NHPR that the hospital has seen “a significant uptick” in patients with influenza. “And we are hearing about quite a bit of flu activity in nearby nursing homes, rehab facilities,” he said.
The fall surge of children with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, strained hospitals’ capacity. The cold-like infection is typically mild but can cause severe respiratory illness in some infants. RSV appears to be on the decline in New Hampshire, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said on a recent call with health-care providers, but he noted that “influenza is increasing and taking its place.”
Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to spread. Hospitalizations in New Hampshire remain relatively low but have started to creep up as they have elsewhere in the nation. In its weekly report issued Dec. 15, the state Department of Health and Human Services said 35 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and 14 and an additional eight residents had died due to complications from the virus. That’s up from 20 hospitalizations and seven deaths the week before.
It’s too early to say whether hospitals will see another surge of COVID-19 cases this year, Khole said, but he’s focused on the flu right now, as transmission increases and vaccination rates remain low.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has urged Americans to get flu shots and updated coronavirus vaccine boosters tailored to omicron subvariants. She said in a briefing earlier this month that data suggest this year’s flu shot formula appears to be well matched against the circulating strains.
Flu vaccination rates have been lower than in previous years, including in groups at high risk of hospitalization. And a minority of Americans have received the latest COVID booster. Some experts chalk this up to vaccine fatigue.
A recent survey by the COVID States Project revealed that the majority of U.S. adults have received neither a flu shot nor a COVID bivalent booster. The consortium of universities found that just 1 in 10 American adults have received both shots.
The CDC estimates that nearly 46 percent of children age 6 months to 17 years have received a flu shot this season, while the percentage of adults by state ranges from 19 to nearly 52, with New Hampshire coming in at 45 percent to 52 percent. The CDC also estimates that between 15 and 20 percent of New Hampshire residents age 5 and older have received the COVID bivalent booster shot, figures slightly higher than the national estimate of 14 percent.
Perhaps the general population no longer perceives COVID-19 as a problem, and maybe the flu seems less threatening when compared to the novel coronavirus. But those perceptions do not necessarily square with the reality health-care workers face.
The pandemic has taught us that, beyond vaccination, masking, frequent and thorough hand-washing, social distancing and isolating when ill can help prevent the spread of germs. Judiciously employing these measures will not only protect others and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed but should also lead to happier, healthier holidays.
