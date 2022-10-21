It seems only yesterday we were pointing out that having the ability to hide behind public records law exemptions and contractual language doesn’t mean that doing so is the right course for public officials when they make major — perhaps even unpopular — decisions. In fact, it wasn’t yesterday. It was a full two weeks ago.
That’s when we noted the Chesterfield Library Trustees’ decision not to renew the library director’s contract may or may not have been the right call, but their refusal to talk about it in a public forum — even after Director Kathleen Packard requested such a hearing — was a bad choice that allows resentments and suspicions to fester.
And here we are again.
This time it’s the Swanzey selectmen who’ve made a big decision behind closed doors — electing not to renew the contract of Fire Chief Bill Gould. And once again, the public — and the department’s three dozen or so firefighters — can only guess as to the reasoning.
Selectboard Chair Bill Hutwelker gave a vague “we just felt we needed to go in a different direction” after saying the board and Gould had different “visions” for the department. He didn’t see fit to share what the board’s vision is, nor what they felt Gould’s was. After revisiting the issue Wednesday — again behind closed doors — Hutwelker again said because the vote took place in secret, the board would not only not discuss it publicly, they wouldn’t even reveal what it was.
Given the fact that voters have repeatedly turned down requests to fund a new central fire station in recent years, and a strongly implied longstanding rift between the central station staff and those in the east and west stations, residents have every reason to ask about the department’s direction.
Firefighters certainly had questions at a departmental meeting last week in which Gould’s impending departure was announced.
“(The selectmen) were unable to provide a satisfactory reason, in my opinion, for what they were doing nor could they provide a clear path for where they would like to see the department go in the next few years or what they’re looking for in a new chief,” Lt. David Mark told The Sentinel.
Longtime department veteran Geoff Davis was more pointed. “A lot of chiefs have come and gone,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s the chiefs that are the issue with the management of the department.”
Those don’t sound like the comments of department members who are happy about Gould being let go, or with the interaction between the department and other town officials (where there’s smoke ...). However, any issues with the department and with whom the fault lies remain speculative in the absence of a discussion on the matter.
That may suit the selectmen, but it shouldn’t. Hutwelker noted the vote — and presumed discussion — of the board took place in closed session, as state law allows — not demands, but allows. Therefore, he felt compelled not to discuss it. But it was the board’s decision alone to hold that discussion in private. An exemption to the public meeting statute isn’t a mandate. And under that law, any decisions made must be disclosed in the minutes of that session within 72 hours, unless the board votes to seal those minutes.
The personnel exemption to the state’s open meetings law is intended to protect the privacy of the employee(s). The board members appear to be using the possibility that Gould would feel his privacy was violated by a public discussion as an excuse to do the tough work they themselves signed up for without public scrutiny.
We note Section 1 of RSA Chapter 91A opens with this: “Openness in the conduct of public business is essential to a democratic society.”
They should rethink this and offer Gould a public hearing on his performance, even if not required under his contract. And they should be forthcoming to town residents in explaining just what their vision for the department is. If, as Davis noted, problems have plagued Swanzey’s fire department for decades, through the appointment of many fire chiefs, those problems aren’t going to go away without public disclosure and input.
And, as we noted in the Chesterfield case, if the public feels cheated out of hearing the facts, they have a voice at the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.