Even before he started his first campaign for governor, Chris Sununu had problems with abortion. We don’t mean with the idea of it; we don’t actually know how he feels about it, because his words and actions on the topic have been, well, hard to reconcile.
As an executive councilor, Sununu proclaimed himself pro-choice, and voted for state funding of Planned Parenthood until it became a hot topic, with opposition pushed by a false narrative and faked video. At that point, he voted against funding, only to turn around and back it again when put under pressure.
At least that flip-flopping was defensible, as he was voting based partly on a national story that proved false. Since becoming governor, though, his consistent inconsistencies have left voters unable to trust what he says.
First, there was voter fraud. In 2016, he told Howie Carr, a Boston radio show host with a mostly conservative audience, that it was common knowledge New Hampshire’s elections are rife with voter fraud. Faced with a complete lack of evidence and called out by the secretary of state, he backpedaled, agreeing the state’s elections are well-run, with no evidence of fraud. Once elected, he still signed what turned out to be an unconstitutional voter suppression bill, citing the need to “tighten” the supposedly already tight process.
In a December 2017 exchange with a representative from a voting-rights organization that went viral among those fighting voter-suppression efforts in the state, Sununu convincingly said he opposed a bill to change the wording of state law to make it harder for college students, among others, to vote.
Sununu said of the bill: “I hate it. … I’m not a fan. I’m hoping the Legislature kills it.” One might think he meant he hated it because it would put him on the spot, if passed. But he went further: “I will never support anything that suppresses the student vote.”
Never is a long time — a lot longer than it took Sununu to reverse course and do just that, signing the bill later in the legislative session, after the state Supreme Court ruled it didn’t violate the state constitution. In the interim, Sununu walked back his opposition, step by step. First he said he wouldn’t sign it “as written.” Then he sent it to the court for a ruling on its constitutionality, subsequently saying “If the Supreme Court were to come back and verify that it meets all the constitutional requirements, I think it would be hard not to sign it.”
He made it sound like he was forced to sign it because it was deemed constitutional, but he’s vetoed many a constitutional bill, including those that ended the death penalty, several that would have created independent redistricting mechanisms, and a state budget.
About that last one: It was, of course, a budget put forth by a Democrat-controlled Legislature, and came as Sununu went all Wayne Gretzky on the record for vetoes in a session, shattering precedent by killing 57 bills in 2019. And that came after signing several controversial Republican-proffered bills the previous session while trying to distance himself from them by saying he had to respect “the will of the Legislature.”
But after vetoing the budget in 2019, in 2021 he said he just couldn’t do the same, despite a raft of contentious, unrelated bills attached as riders, including the infamous “divisive concepts” (an initial version of which he said he opposed) and — to return to the topic at hand — the state’s most restrictive abortion legislation in history.
Sununu, repeatedly calling himself “pro-choice,” derided the legislation, until it was in front of him. Then, even while indicating he was holding his nose as he wrote, he signed it anyway. Now, to a national conservative audience, he’s bragging about it.
“I’ve done more on the pro-life issue, if you will, than anyone,” he told Greg Corombos, co-host of the national podcast “Three Martini Lunch.” At the same time, he said of the state’s new abortion law that it contains “really aggressive provisions that were completely unreasonable.” That would be the law he signed.
This year, again under fire from pro-choice and women’s groups, he backed legislation to undo some of those “unreasonable” restrictions he put into place a year ago. He wrote a letter of support for a bill making an exception for fatal fetal anomalies — after exceptions for rape and incest were stripped out of it by GOP lawmakers.
One of Sununu’s best political abilities is appearing strong and determined while speaking on a topic, though his language is completely equivocal. And even when it’s not, it really doesn’t matter. Voters simply can’t believe any stance he puts forth, because he’s flipped so hard so many times. He says what his audience at the time wants to hear, but it apparently means nothing as far as how he’ll act down the road. And he’s expert at retroactively setting parameters on his actions that attempt to make him appear consistent. To be clear: Supporting the right to abortions under very limited circumstances and during a very short window is not being “pro-choice.”
And as Sununu gears up to run for re-election in November, Granite State voters would do well to remember that.