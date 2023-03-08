Asked last year what they consider the most important problems facing the business community, New Hampshire small business owners most often pointed to the labor shortage or labor costs and the lack of affordable housing.
More than 75 percent of respondents to the 2022 N.H. Small Business Survey released in December said they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about being able to hire new employees and pay competitive wages. Most said their employees have difficulty finding affordable housing and child care in New Hampshire.
In his proposed budget for 2024-25, Gov. Chris Sununu attempts to address some of these pressing needs without creating new taxes or fees. In his budget address last month, Sununu said, “You’ve heard me say it before and you’ll hear me say it again — when it comes to government, there is no greater responsibility than managing other people’s money.”
State coffers are healthy, a chuffed Sununu noted. He proposes using some of the state’s approximately $330 million in surplus funds to address the housing shortage, according to his Executive Budget Summary.
For example, he suggests that $30 million in surplus funds go to the InvestNH affordable housing initiative, created last year. The money would be used to build 750 to 1,000 new residential units. Another $25 million would go to the state’s Affordable Housing Fund, which provides low-interest loans and grants for construction, rehabilitation and acquisition of housing for families and individuals with low to moderate income.
One of the more innovative ways of addressing the housing shortage is the governor’s proposed Historic Housing Preservation Tax Credit, aimed at turning “low-valuation” historic buildings into multi-unit housing. New Hampshire in general — and its southwestern corner in particular — has more than a few derelict but architecturally or historically significant buildings that could be used primarily for residential purposes.
With this tax credit, Sununu hopes to incentivize developers to repurpose these historic buildings for residential use or rehabilitate those already providing housing. Besides being recognized as historically significant, eligible structures must be income producing, not an owner’s private residence.
Under the governor’s plan, investors in an eligible property would receive a tax credit equal to 65 percent of their contribution to the project which could be used to offset their business taxes. The program would be capped at $5 million in tax credits annually.
To further address issues surrounding the state’s worker shortage, the governor proposes Workforce Development Student Debt Assistance, a more targeted student loan forgiveness program than the Biden Administration plan now before the Supreme Court. Sununu’s proposal would expand funding for student loan forgiveness to include recent graduates pursuing careers in certain in-demand fields beyond regenerative manufacturing — such as health care and social work.
New Hampshire residents working full time in these fields would be eligible for loan forgiveness once they have been on the job for a minimum of three years. The program would be funded with 50 percent of the annual revenue the state receives from sponsoring 529 college savings plans, to provide more than $5 million in new assistance.
State government faces the same quandary as the private sector when it comes to the labor shortage. About 20 percent of its job vacancies remain unfilled. Recognizing that a wage increase might be necessary to attract and maintain employees, the governor proposes a pay increase for state workers, which would provide a 10 percent raise in July followed by an additional 2 percent in July 2024.
Already rankling some Republicans in the N.H. House, the pay raise is estimated to cost the state about $225 million over two years. It’s the single largest increase in state worker salaries in nearly 50 years, according to the governor’s Executive Budget Summary.
Of course, these are just proposals. The Legislature will take up the governor’s budget in the form of House Bill 2, which is now before the House Finance Committee. If it doesn’t become “hijacked by politics,” as the governor put it, the budget bill could yield effective measures to alleviate the pain businesses and their employees are feeling in New Hampshire.
