On Aug. 19, 1991, as tanks and troops rolled into Moscow in an attempted coup, Soviet state television aired a different picture: Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake.” State TV ran the clip during other momentous occasions, too — when selecting a new leader, for example. Russians know something is up when they see a video of “Dance of the Cygnets” looping on TV.
Hidden from view in 1991 was news of Communist hardliners’ arrest of Mikhail Gorbachev, then president of the Soviet Union, in an effort to hit the “rewind” button on democratic reforms. Ultimately, Boris Yeltsin rallied the country’s citizens from the streets and won the day, and the Soviet Union collapsed, giving way to the Russian Federation.
Fast forward three decades later: On March 3, 2022, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, TV Rain, the last remaining independent news channel in Russia, signed off with a message, “No To War,” and a video clip of “Swan Lake.” The independent news organization became a casualty in the war on factual news reporting.
“As of March 4, 2022, there is no independent media in Russia,” Alexey Kovalev, investigative editor at the independent Russian news website Meduza, wrote in a March 11 commentary for The Washington Post. Meduza was blocked the morning of March 4.
Hours later, the Russian parliament approved a new law making factual journalism a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for spreading what the government calls “false information” about Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. It is now illegal for any journalist — foreign or domestic — within Russia to quote any source other than the country’s Defense Ministry, which, Kovalev points out, is asserting via state-run media that reports of civilian casualties in Ukraine are fake and that Ukrainians are bombing themselves to accuse Russia of war crimes.
Obviously, the free world is seeing a very different picture.
During this year’s Sunshine Week, March 13 through 19, we should remember, as the New England First Amendment Coalition points out, that “no matter where we stand on a particular topic, we all need accurate information to shape our opinions and best advocate for ourselves.”
Sunshine laws, such as the federal Freedom of Information Act and New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know Law, are intended to make government an open book, empowering citizens through access to information. Individual and collective agency is reduced to rubble when the state controls the message.
Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association. Its mission, NEFAC reminds us, is to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information. The sunshine reference is attributed to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, who wrote that “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”
Informed citizens are the best defense against government corruption. When they cannot be physically present to gain access to meetings and records, a free press should be able to stand in for them. Journalists are among the most frequent filers of public records requests, NEFAC says.
A free press is not the friend of autocracy, which prefers to operate behind closed doors and to use propaganda to control the message. In addition to Russia, China offers another example. The ruling Communist party’s “Great Firewall” blocks many Western news outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as social media outlets Facebook and Twitter.
Access to information is something we in the United States take for granted. “But despite the mandated sunshine, shadows persist,” writes Justin Silverman, executive director of NEFAC. “Public record request deadlines are often ignored. Inadequate staffing and request backlogs result in delays. Documents are excessively redacted. Citizens are shut out of public meetings. The flow of information can be slowed to a glacial pace.”
Given what the free world has just witnessed in Russia, we should remain vigilant in calling for government transparency. When important things are happening, we don’t want the news to be replaced by a continuous loop of “Swan Lake.”