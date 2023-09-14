Even though it’s critical for Keene and the region to increase housing opportunities — particularly affordable, workforce housing — doing so sensibly to encourage development without compromising safety and community character often presents complexities. Last week, the Keene City Council wrestled with some of those while considering a proposed subdivision in a rural part of west Keene. While it addressed most in a way that allows the plan to move forward, the exercise highlighted how some ripple effects remain that need continued attention, particularly from the state.

