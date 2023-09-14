Even though it’s critical for Keene and the region to increase housing opportunities — particularly affordable, workforce housing — doing so sensibly to encourage development without compromising safety and community character often presents complexities. Last week, the Keene City Council wrestled with some of those while considering a proposed subdivision in a rural part of west Keene. While it addressed most in a way that allows the plan to move forward, the exercise highlighted how some ripple effects remain that need continued attention, particularly from the state.
The proposed development is off Whitcomb’s Mill Road, the short, windy connector between Arch Street and Route 9. In May, the city made a commitment to generally encouraging more workforce housing in its rural parts, lowering the lot size requirement from 5 acres to 2. That general change seems unlikely to immediately lead to increased affordable housing, and this is also the case for the proposed development. The plan would subdivide a 12.42-acre parcel into eight lots — four duplexes and four single-family dwellings — leaving a little over half of the parcel earmarked for open space. As Councilor Kate Bosley commented at the council’s Sept. 7 discussion, the homes to be built there will likely be “half-million dollar homes” and not “affordable” housing. Still, there’s a recognition that with a tight housing market at all ends of the price spectrum, additional availability at the higher end can free up housing elsewhere.
With that in mind, the council advanced the subdivision proposal by approving a right-of-way for a new road, Brookfield Lane, to connect Whitcomb’s Mill Road to the planned housing. The proposed development seems generally in keeping with that area’s rural character, which is nestled near the recently improved Cheshire Rail Trail. And the council’s action will satisfy some of the conditions the planning board set in May for the development to proceed. Norman Henry, who is overseeing the project for development of the property, which is owned by Sandra Henry, his wife, told The Sentinel he hopes to begin construction in October, with five units ready by winter and the remainder next year.
All well and good, but the city says it’s unable to address the safety concern that increased traffic from the Brookfield Lane project might lead to at the intersection of Route 9 and Whitcomb’s Mill Road. That was raised in public comment before both the planning board and the council. Whitcomb’s Mill Road has seen increasing traffic over the years as a shortcut for travelers from the west heading to such west Keene magnets as Keene High School, the YMCA and even Cheshire Medical Center. The Langdon Place senior living community entrance and the recently expanded parking for the rail trail all add to the traffic.
The road’s intersection with Route 9, which has challenging sight lines and no dedicated turning lanes, has seen serious accidents and is, Councilor Philip Jones told the council, “a failed intersection.” Surely, the addition of up to 12 residences will meaningfully add to the concern.
Addressing safety conditions relating to a state highway, however, requires state action, and city staff have been working to accelerate a state safety reassessment. At last week’s council meeting, Mayor George Hansel reported the Department of Transportation has agreed to reevaluate the intersection in October, presumably with the benefit of information about the Brookfield Lane project’s potential impact.
The council made the right choice in not holding up the project. But it will need to keep the pressure on the state to act on the Route 9 intersection safety concerns and should explore other ways to ease safety concerns relating to Whitcomb’s Mill Road. Jones commented that delivery vehicle traffic would likely increase from the Brookfield Lane development and worried there would be an incentive for drivers to cut through the back entrance of Langdon Place to access Arch Street. Also, the winding curves — particularly around the trailhead parking lot and crossing — and the single-lane bridge over White Brook, which was closed for some nine months in 2017 following an accident, is on the DOT’s red list due to structural deficiencies and which won’t support emergency vehicles, are also worrisome.
Approval of the development, even if not immediately targeted at increasing workforce housing, is welcome, but some ripple effects remain that require attention.
