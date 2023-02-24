A less visible, but very troubling outgrowth of the lack of affordable housing and the consequent increase in homelessness that’s afflicting the region and the state is the effect on school-age children of families experiencing housing instability. Put simply, students coping with the uncertainties and stresses that accompany housing insecurity are less capable of engaging in the classroom and benefiting fully from their schooling, and that risks putting them at a long-term disadvantage during critical years of their education.

