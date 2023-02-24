A less visible, but very troubling outgrowth of the lack of affordable housing and the consequent increase in homelessness that’s afflicting the region and the state is the effect on school-age children of families experiencing housing instability. Put simply, students coping with the uncertainties and stresses that accompany housing insecurity are less capable of engaging in the classroom and benefiting fully from their schooling, and that risks putting them at a long-term disadvantage during critical years of their education.
It would be unrealistic to expect public schools to play a direct role in addressing the affordable housing shortage. Rather, that appropriately falls to the municipal, state and federal governments, perhaps partnering with the business sector. But credit Keene Housing, the city’s housing authority, and School Administrative Unit 29, which includes the school districts of Keene and six area towns, for partnering on a proactive approach to identifying unhoused students and offering assistance to their families.
The program is called Homes For School and is being tested in its pilot stage for students at Symonds and Franklin elementary schools in Keene. Under it, school staff will work with Keene Housing on identifying unhoused students, and the city housing authority will work to connect their families to services that address issues contributing to their housing instability, such as medical, economic or educational concerns.
It’s early days for the program. Right now, the first few families are being screened, Keene Housing’s Executive Director Joshua Meehan reports, and the big nut to be cracked remains — finding stable housing for them. In an extremely tight market that sorely lacks affordable housing availability, creativity will be at a premium, and Keene Housing’s innovative Housing Choice Voucher initiative should help.
That program, federally funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, offers participating landlords financial incentives to rent to prospective tenants holding Keene Housing rental-assistance vouchers. It aims to make it easier for landlords to rent to voucher holders, who otherwise often lose out when they don’t have the upfront first- and last-month payments. And that could be a first step for providing the housing stability for families of unhoused students that’s critical to keeping their educational development on track.
The Homes for School initiative draws inspiration from a public housing authority and public school collaborative program first tested in Tacoma, Wash., in 2011. An Education Week report on that program cites the challenges it seeks to address that face unhoused students, whose unstable housing situations and related issues, including hunger and family turmoil, create obstacles to learning and being engaged in the classroom. The program’s initial implementation saw an encouraging drop in the pilot elementary school’s turnover of homeless students, the New Tribune of Tacoma reported, and three years ago it was significantly expanded into more of the city’s public schools.
That bodes well for the Homes for School initiative here. As the head of Tacoma’s housing authority stated to the News Tribune upon its program’s expansion, “Homeless students bring challenges to the school that the best trained teacher and the best equipped classroom cannot overcome.”
Tackling those challenges requires help beyond what the schools can be expected to provide, and the hope is the collaboration between Keene Housing and SAU 29 will help put unhoused students on a more equal footing in school.
“We’re talking about unhoused elementary school children,” Meehan observed about the Homes for School collaboration, “and if we don’t at least try to find a way to house them, we would be doing them an injustice.”
