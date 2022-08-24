“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
So argued John Adams in his notoriously unpopular representation defending British soldiers charged in 1770 with the murder of five civilians in what history calls the Boston Massacre. Those words from a Founding Father come to mind in reflecting on the exceedingly ill-considered outbursts of Gov. Chris Sununu and state Attorney General John Formella following the jury’s recent verdict in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
Zhukovskyy was charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct in a horrific 2019 collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club and seriously injured others. It was unquestionably a heartbreaking tragedy, resulting in senseless loss of life and leaving an unfathomable void for the families and friends of the cyclists who died.
Zhukovskyy was driving a pick-up truck towing a car carrier and crashed into the group of 22 motorcyclists and passengers. He reportedly told officers he had consumed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine earlier in the day, and prosecutors charged him with driving under the influence and causing the crash by crossing the highway’s center line, allegations supported by a 2020 National Transportation Safety Board investigation of the events.
The case, already receiving widespread publicity, gained further notoriety when it came out that the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles had failed to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license following an earlier DUI arrest in Connecticut, an egregious record-keeping failure that led the registry’s head to resign. When Zhukovskyy’s case finally came to trial in late July, there seemed little reason to expect anything other than a guilty verdict.
But, in a country that likes to pride itself on being a nation of laws, prosecutors had the burden of proving Zhukovskyy’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. An early sign the trial wasn’t going as the prosecution intended came when Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled that, based on blood-test analysis and other police testimony showing little or no impairment, the state lacked evidence of Zhukovskyy being intoxicated or under the influence and dismissed the impairment-based charges. Zhukovskyy’s defense also highlighted evidence, including a telling crash-scene reconstruction analysis, indicating the lead motorcyclist had been drinking and may himself have veered onto the road’s center line and into the truck. That proved sufficient reasonable doubt for the jury, which returned a not guilty verdict in less than three hours.
It’s understandable why the families and friends, and the many who rushed to declare Zhukovskyy guilty before the trial, may feel the justice system failed the Fallen Seven, as they came to be known. What’s incomprehensible, though, is the swift reaction of the governor and the attorney general in blaming that failure on the jury. “The Fallen Seven did not receive justice today, and that is an absolute tragedy,” thundered Sununu in a press release expressing his “shock, outrage and anger” following the verdict. Even more surprising was Formella’s flat-out assertion "Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty.”
And who’s at fault that he wasn’t? Certainly not the jury, which sat through 11 days of testimony and, in weighing the evidence they’d heard, found sufficient doubt about each of the charges to return a not guilty verdict. Indeed, given the under three-hours’ deliberations, it seems that if the jury had no doubt about anything, it was its resoundingly swift verdict. No, if Sununu and Formella want to pin blame for the state’s failed prosecution, they should point the finger toward themselves.
Throughout the country as well as in New Hampshire, there’s a growing and pernicious willingness of politicians and others to cast doubt on institutions for simply doing their duty. That the state’s chief executive and its leading law enforcement official have publicly said the Zhukovskyy jury got it wrong sends the very dangerous message the only acceptable trial outcomes are those they support. From there, it’s not that much of a leap for those hearing that message to question whether jury trials are necessary at all. Better that Sununu and Formella had been guided by Adams’s words from over 250 years ago and had not instead succumbed to knee-jerk reactions that serve only to erode confidence in our foundational reliance on trial by a jury of peers.
