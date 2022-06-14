On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob of Trump supporters waving a variety of flags stormed the U.S. Capitol in the hope of overturning what they were told was a fraudulent presidential election. Among a sea of American flags, rioters also displayed disturbing symbols of white supremacy, extremist right-wing militias and conspiracy theories.
On this Flag Day, we observe the 245th anniversary of the official symbol of our nation, as public hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol play out in Washington, D.C. As the hearings reveal, the nation came perilously close to losing its democracy on that day.
But, like the original star-spangled banner, democracy prevailed, even if a bit tattered, thanks to brave members of Congress who reconvened once the Capitol was cleared to certify the election results in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.
Like Francis Scott Key observing the Battle of Baltimore, the world remained transfixed to see if “our flag was still there.”
On a rainy Sept. 13, 1814, British warships bombarded Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor, another chapter in the ongoing War of 1812. Key, a 35-year-old American lawyer, witnessed the 25-hour pounding of the fort, which came only weeks after the British attacked Washington, D.C., burning the Capitol, the Treasury and the president’s house.
Though he was certain the British would win, by “dawn’s early light” on Sept. 14, Key saw the Stars and Stripes flying over the fort, signaling an American victory. The event spurred him to pen a poem that would become our national anthem.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, adopted a resolution put forth by John Adams of Massachusetts: “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
The flag has undergone 27 official renditions since, as stars have been added to represent states entering the Union, according to the Library of Congress. The current version dates to July 4, 1960, when Hawaii became the 50th state. The stripes represent the 13 original colonies.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as Flag Day, commemorating the Continental Congress’ adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States. The day honors the flag’s history and meaning.
While legend has it that George Washington commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress, to create a flag for the new nation in 1776 in anticipation of the Declaration of Independence, the star-spangled banner U.S. citizens sing about in the national anthem was made by professional flag maker Mary Pickersgill of Baltimore under an 1813 commission from Maj. George Armistead, Fort McHenry’s commander. She earned $405.90 for the job, according to the book “Saving America’s Treasures” by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. That’s about $9,300 in today’s dollars.
With the help of her daughter and nieces, Pickersgill finished the 30- by 42-foot woolen flag on the floor of a brewery near her home. Interestingly, the flag’s praises sung in the national anthem are set to the tune of a British drinking song, “To Anacreon in Heaven.”
The iconic flag now rests in the care of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
American flags have been to war, school, town meeting and the moon. The Stars and Stripes appears on T-shirts and other textiles, jewelry, tattoos and July 4 party goods. We have honored it and desecrated it.
Today is a day to honor the flag and to ponder all it signifies.
As a symbol of hard-won freedom and democracy, the U.S. flag has no place at white nationalist gatherings or government insurrections. A symbol of unity, the flag should not be used in efforts to divide the nation.