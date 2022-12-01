For half a century, the small Vermont town of Vernon — and its close neighbors, including Hinsdale, Chesterfield and Winchester — has gone through its daily business with a nuclear sword of Damocles hanging over its head. Since the opening of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in 1972, the region has played host to an exceedingly dangerous, and growing, store of fissionable material. For more than 40 years, Vermont Yankee kept churning out power, and accumulating spent fuel, which retains up to 90 percent of its potential energy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
It’s been more than nine years since Entergy unexpectedly announced it would shut down, just about eight since the plant powered down, and six since Entergy announced it would sell the shuttered plant to NorthStar Group Services Inc., which vowed to demolish the facility and clear the land for reuse by 2030.
The deal was, well, we hate to keep bringing up swords, so let’s just say it was double-edged. On one hand, NorthStar had little experience to speak of in approaching such a task, and its motivation in taking on the project was to decommission the plant inexpensively enough to make it worthwhile. So critics of the deal felt it posed an unreasonable danger, given the stakes. However, the prospect of having the site cleared of radioactive material by 2030 — compared to Entergy’s own plan to use the SAFSTOR protocol of leaving the site untouched for 60 years before even starting to clear it — made it an appealing option.
Now, six years in, we get a good news/bad news update, courtesy of Bloomberg News, which this week published a report on how the decommissioning is going. The story, published in The Sentinel Tuesday, notes that NorthStar so far seems to be capably handling the project.
Most of the buildings are gone. What wasn’t radioactive has been demolished and sent off to be recycled or buried. Those materials that register as radioactive — including 1.2 million gallons of water used to cool the spent fuel and parts of the building that held the reactor — have been or soon will be buried deep in the ground, in Texas, of all places.
NorthStar CEO Scott State told Bloomberg News the project is going so well that in two years, all that will be left will be an empty field.
That, and the casks.
Fifty-eight lead-lined casks sit on a concrete platform on one side of the Vermont Yankee site, behind some trees and fencing. They contain every rod of spent uranium used to fuel the plant over 40 years of service. Why there? Because they’ve got nowhere else to go.
The U.S. Department of Energy and Congress have failed for 40 years to follow the main directive of the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982 — to establish a location to safely store the nation’s abundant spent nuclear fuel. In 1987, Congress chose Yucca Mountain, Nev., as that site. Then, not much progress was made until that choice was validated in a 2002 vote. When Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., became the Senate Majority Leader, Reid’s clout effectively killed Yucca Mountain as an option. Since then, there’s been little public discussion of finding an alternative site. And, even after Reid’s death, Congress hasn’t revisited Yucca Mountain, either.
Meanwhile, the spent fuel — roughly 3,000 highly radioactive rods of it — will remain on-site in Vernon. It will need guarding, since it could become a target of domestic or foreign terrorists. And it will remain extremely dangerous, if exposed. The Bloomberg News report put it this way:
“Even brief exposure to an unshielded fuel rod would destroy a person’s central nervous system. If you tried to walk across a room toward a fuel rod fresh out of a nuclear reactor, ‘you’d be dead before you got there,’ said Chris Gadomski, a nuclear industry analyst at clean-energy research group BloombergNEF.”
Community leaders have long sought to turn the Vernon site into something productive. Having lost their major economic engine, they’ve envisioned office parks, solar farms, ball fields — all manner of things. But all seem unlikely if the casks, and the high-security treatment they require, remain.
There’s another consideration. As in many other areas of life, nuclear technology has progressed a lot since the construction of Vermont Yankee and its generation of power plants. So much so that national leaders, including some in Congress, have recently said they’d be open to including new nuclear plant construction as part of the country’s energy plan.
We’d say putting that forth before coming up with a solution to the nuclear waste problem plaguing shut-down plants all across the nation would be akin to picking at the single horse’s hair holding that famous sword.
