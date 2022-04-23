It may have taken a court ruling to force action, but New Hampshire continues to make progress toward solving the vexing issue of involuntary emergency mental health admissions.
Fortunately, the federal government is playing a critical role in the solution — in the form of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state’s challenge going forward will be to provide its own funding once the federal pandemic relief well runs dry.
Involuntary admissions of those in acute crisis have increasingly stressed the mental health system as the number of available beds at designated facilities has become inadequate. The causes include the closing of psychiatric wings at some facilities — Cheshire Medical Center was one of them — forced by a severe shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals and the state’s inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates. And on the heels of an opioid epidemic that increased the number of those needing emergency inpatient treatment, the pandemic further highlighted the shortage of beds.
What then to do with those in serious enough crisis they need to be detained for treatment against their will? Last year, the Supreme Court issued a stinging rebuke of the practice hit on by the state — forcing patients to be warehoused involuntarily in hospital emergency rooms, sometimes for weeks, without being afforded due process to challenge their commitment until a designated-facility bed opened up. The court ruled instead that a commitment hearing must be held within a statutorily prescribed 72 hours after a clinician certifies that someone is sufficiently in crisis to be detained.
Since the ER boarding practice was struck down, Gov. Chris Sununu and his administration have, to their credit, taken a number of encouraging steps to address the shortage of beds at mental health facilities, though with substantial federal ARPA funding. These have included plans to purchase Hampstead Hospital, the state’s only mental health facility for children needing acute care, and to invest in two new behavioral facilities and contracts to establish a behavioral health “strike team” to free up beds and with long-term care providers to accept elderly patients no longer needing acute care at N.H. Hospital.
But another piece of the puzzle needed addressing — how to provide those in crisis with their due process right to challenge their detention in court within the 72-hour window. With some 2,600 such cases each year, the end of involuntary ER boarding only increases the pressure on the court system to act within 72 hours to determine whether patients can lawfully be involuntarily detained, as much for their own protection as for the public’s.
Now, the state’s judicial branch, working with the Sununu administration, has hit on a promising solution — to create a separate, centralized “mental health” docket within the state’s Circuit Court system. Rather than have involuntary admission cases heard at each of the circuit courts around the state, two new circuit court judges and four new case managers will be dedicated to handling the petitions, facilitating remote hearings even in emergency room settings around the state when necessary. This will provide “statewide daily availability of timely [emergency] hearings,” Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald wrote the Legislative Fiscal Committee in requesting approval. And, he further told the Executive Council, the Circuit Court will be in charge of appointing counsel to represent patients. The centralized special docket’s purpose, NAMI New Hampshire Executive Director Susan Stearns observed to N.H. Bulletin, is “to ensure that people’s due process rights are fully upheld and that those who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others are not being released on a technicality when they need treatment.”
The Legislative Fiscal Committee and the Executive Council have now signed off on the funding for the staffing and some related technology investment to get the special-docket program fully launched. The amount approved — just over $2 million — is coming entirely from federal ARPA funds. That funding will run out in 2024, however, and a meaningful portion of the cost will be ongoing if the program is to continue. MacDonald says the plan is to request funding in the 2024-25 judicial branch budget. If the program proves successful — and MacDonald reported encouraging results of a recent four-week trial — the state will indeed need to step up and provide its own funding.
It’s fortunate the federal government has enabled New Hampshire to own up to its obligations to those needing acute mental health care. Eventually, though, the state will have to stand on its own, both in funding the new mental-health docket and the other steps being taken, and also in addressing its inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rate.