After announcing that the Keene Pumpkin Festival, originally set to return Oct. 22 after a three-year hiatus, had been further postponed because two key volunteers stepped down, organizers said this week that the show will go on, albeit in a scaled-back way.
Bowing to what they called an “overwhelming response from the public,” Let It Shine board members have joined forces with the Keene Downtown Group to organize a sidewalk festival called “Gathering of the Gourds.”
A post this week on the Keene Pumpkin Fest Facebook page said that while details remain in the works, this new event would offer “no tall scaffolding towers of pumpkins” or call for street closures.
As The Sentinel reported Aug. 5, two members of Let It Shine, the organization behind the festival, resigned suddenly for personal reasons, according to a news release from the organization’s board, which caused the remaining volunteers to rethink their ability to pull off a full-scale event.
Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was last held in 2019, and many Keene residents have been pining for its return ever since. The festival began in 1991 as a small community harvest festival and grew to epic proportions, drawing tens of thousands of participants.
This story illustrates the importance of volunteers, particularly in rural communities.
Let It Shine and the Keene Downtown Group are to be commended for collaborating on the Gathering of the Gourds sidewalk festival. They invite more volunteers. “There is DEFINITELY something for everyone to do,” organizers posted on the Pumpkin Fest Facebook page. “We welcome anyone who would like to help make this event come alive again!”
A commitment to community is what makes the Monadnock Region special, says renowned political scientist Bob Putnam, author of “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community.”
Putnam, who lives in Jaffrey, was the subject of the Aug. 13 Monadnock Profile. He says the decline in social connectedness, which comes from community involvement, has led to a host of negative consequences for American society, including widening inequality, heightened polarization and increased levels of isolation.
On the plus side, Putnam says data show that southwestern New Hampshire and Vermont boast some of the highest levels of social capital — or civic engagement — in the country.
New Hampshire ranks 18th in the country for volunteerism, according to statistics compiled by AmeriCorps over 15 years for its comprehensive “Volunteering in America” study. AmeriCorps research found that about 36 percent of Granite State residents volunteer, which is higher than the national figure of 30 percent. By comparison, the top state for volunteerism is Utah, where 51 percent of residents donate their time to community service. Florida, where about 23 percent of residents volunteer, ranks at the bottom.
Studies show that people ages 35 to 44 volunteer at higher rates than other age groups and women tend to volunteer more than men. Most people are motivated to volunteer by personal gratification and “having a meaningful experience,” according to research by Stanford University’s Center on Longevity.
While various studies and surveys offer wide-ranging statistics on volunteer rates because of different methodologies, they generally show that less than half of the U.S. adult population engages in volunteer work.
Stanford research has shown that while more than 90 percent say they want to volunteer, only 1 out of 4 Americans (about 25 percent) actually do, and there are three main reasons why people don’t step up: lack of time combined with inflexible volunteer schedules, uninteresting volunteer roles, and simply not being asked to volunteer.
The pandemic further dampened enthusiasm for volunteering. A January Gallup telephone poll of 1,000 U.S. adults found that volunteering is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels. Gallup reports that 47 percent of Americans surveyed say they donated their time for a secular charity in the past year. That’s slightly higher than the 43 percent measured in 2020 but down from 50 percent in 2017.
Gallup reports that a recovery in volunteerism may be sputtering because of concerns about COVID-19 exposure. The unpredictable nature of the virus and emergence of new variants have affected Americans’ willingness to perform volunteer work outside the home.
Local volunteers have pulled off some amazing things for the city: SwampBats collegiate summer baseball, the Keene ArtWalk celebration of local artists and Taste of Keene food festival, to name a few. If the Pumpkin Fest is something they care about, residents sitting on the sidelines might consider joining the effort to make it happen next year.
We hope Monadnock residents will continue to see the value in volunteer work, which benefits not only the community but also the volunteer. Research has shown that community service carries perks for physical and mental health: Along with increased social interaction, volunteers report elevated mood and diminished feelings of depression and loneliness. And who couldn’t use that?
