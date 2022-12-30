Eventually, the country will need to transition from the Medicaid safeguards implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the most vulnerable among us. It’s important, however, that the pacing of that transition be managed to ensure their ending doesn’t leave those most at risk without critical health-care coverage.
Congress enacted the safeguards early in the pandemic in March 2020. Under them, so long as the public health emergency declared first and periodically since by Presidents Trump and Biden continues, the federal government will increase its Medicaid reimbursement to the states, while states are prohibited from removing Medicaid enrollees from coverage. The assistance was vitally important when Medicaid enrollment swelled as unemployment and other pandemic disruptions led many to lose access to health insurance.
The protections remain in place, at least for the time being, but they can’t end soon enough, at least according to 25 Republican governors, led by New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu. Earlier this month, they publicly released a letter to the president urging he lift the public emergency. They reason that “it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal” and argue the requirement of keeping individuals on Medicaid is needlessly burdening the states.
The governors certainly have a point, though Sununu’s lead role in releasing the letter at a time when he’s actively seeking to raise his profile nationally does suggest a motivation as much political as practical. In particular, one argument they make is that there are a “considerable number” of people who have now obtained workplace or individual insurance coverage and yet the states must continue to pay the state Medicaid reimbursement share for them because the ongoing pandemic safeguards prevent disenrolling those who haven’t established continued Medicaid eligibility by renewing their enrollment.
If there is indeed such a “considerable number” resulting in wasteful spending, that can and should be addressed separately. But absent from the governors’ letter is any indication of how they’ll manage a transition to assure that others who lack private insurance coverage — and their families — don’t suddenly have their health coverage yanked out from underneath them.
The situation in other states is not clear, but in New Hampshire the numbers are alarming. According to a recent N.H. Bulletin report, the state Department of Health and Human Services has been stepping up its efforts to reach Medicaid recipients and either urge them to renew their Medicaid enrollment or, for those not longer qualified, connect them to assistance in finding coverage in the individual marketplace.
Even so, a recent DHHS report estimates as of early December some 71,000 of over 100,000 individuals currently protected from disenrollment are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage if the pandemic safeguards are removed. The Sununu administration deserves credit for intensifying its efforts to reach those who might lose their Medicaid coverage. But there are surely a meaningful number who will be unable to obtain or afford coverage elsewhere — including an estimated 35,000 children, a DHHS spokesperson told N.H. Bulletin — and the state must consider other action beyond stepped-up outreach so that they don’t lose access to needed coverage and the state’s health-care system doesn’t incur the added costs and other burdens that accompany uninsured coverage.
For now, the Biden administration is signaling it will extend the public emergency at least until April. That will at least provide time for a better transition to be managed. And it would be helpful if state governors — Republican and Democratic — worked with the federal government to develop solutions that assure not only that the states aren’t bearing expense for those who can find affordable coverage elsewhere, but also that those who can’t aren’t left without.
