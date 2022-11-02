The direction the state Legislature has taken in the past two years has been, to us, an extreme shift away from supporting public education and health providers and toward catering to individual rights. Those rights are important, but the point of government is to make decisions in the best interest of the collective — not to accede to whatever minority group is the loudest or most-threatening.
For that reason, we could see many voters wanting simply to vote along party lines for a change in Concord. However, we do have some thoughts on the specific districts that represent the Monadnock Region.
In District 10, incumbent Jay Kahn, D-Keene, has decided to step down after six years. Seeking to replace him in Concord are state Rep. Donovan Fenton of Keene and Swanzey Selectman Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski.
Democrat Fenton is in his third term in the N.H. House, serving on the Transportation and the Environment and Agriculture committees. He’s active in the community, serving on the boards of The Community Kitchen of Keene and the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities and volunteering for other social service agencies. In the House he’s carved out child care and safety as a priority, authoring two bills this year that aimed to find affordable solutions for parents and employers. He’s also pushed bills to make the use of children’s car seats safer, to appoint an inspector general for nursing homes, to give renters a little longer before the eviction process could start during the pandemic, to establish a procedure for issuing extreme risk protection orders, and to establish a commission on mental health education and behavioral health and wellness programs.
All of these strike us as having a common thread — caring about those in the state who are most vulnerable. In our eyes, that’s a great focus for a state senator.
Karasinski also has a record of public service locally. In addition to his three terms as selectman in Swanzey, the Republican has served as a fire warden and chief, and as water superintendent. Beyond that, determining his approach to legislating relies on his statements. In a Sentinel questionnaire, he dubbed every policy with which he disagrees “too extreme for New Hampshire.” Meanwhile, his own views on key issues are extreme. Asked about the state’s abortion restrictions, he lamented the law didn’t go further. He accused public schools of “sexualizing our children in elementary school.” And in letters to The Sentinel, he’s posited that Democrats would allow noncitizens to vote, abolish the citizen Legislature, and that his opponent would push for a statewide income tax, something Fenton has not suggested.
We think Fenton’s experience in the Statehouse and his focus on protecting the vulnerable make him an easy choice for this seat.
In District 12, incumbent Republican Kevin Avard of Nashua faces former seat-holder Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. In the Monadnock Region, the district includes Rindge.
Avard is an ardent libertarian. He cosponsored several positive health-care, transparency and energy bills this session. But also among his most notable legislation were efforts that allow snowmobilers to carry guns, prohibit the state from upholding any new federal gun controls, a variety of antivaccine and other “individual” health-care rights bills, and signed onto a House bill that would have built upon the woeful “divisive concepts” law by requiring teachers to notify parents weeks in advance of any “objectionable” course material — based on the parent’s idea of what’s objectionable.
Levesque held the District 12 seat in 2019 and 2020; previously, she served several terms in the N.H. House. In her two years holding the District 12 seat, she backed establishing a procedure for issuing extreme risk protection orders, repealing the statute of limitation on sexual assault lawsuits, increasing the state minimum wage, paid family leave, expanding gender discrimination protections, increasing absentee voting access, repealing the death penalty and establishing a student-debt relief program.
On topics of great concern this election, Levesque opposes school vouchers and other attempts to chip away at public education. She would roll back the recently enacted abortion law in favor of establishing women’s reproductive rights in state law.
Avard voted for the divisive concepts legislation, the expansion of school vouchers and the 24-week abortion ban folded into the state budget bill last year.
To move the state forward on such key issues, we’d advocate returning Levesque to the District 12 seat.
In each of Districts 8 and 9, a Republican incumbent faces a Democratic challenger with no legislative experience.
In District 8, former Claremont Mayor Charlene Lovett takes on incumbent Ruth Ward of Stoddard. While Ward has exhibited some surprising positions for a generally conservative lawmaker, several of her votes have hurt Granite Staters. She opposed a minimum wage for the lowest-income workers, and paid family leave. Perhaps most importantly, she’s adamantly pro-school choice and school voucher, taking funding away from public schools for private ones. Lovett, as Claremont mayor, certainly knows the effect such policies have on poorer districts and their taxpayers.
In District 9, incumbent Denise Ricciardi of Bedford faces former Navy and commercial pilot Matt McLaughlin of Bedford.
In her two years as a senator, Ricciardi has sponsored legislation to return more Meals and Rooms Tax money to municipalities, and she was the driving force behind a late attempt to get Gov. Sununu to apply for federal school lunch aid after Republicans in the Senate (including Ricciardi) had killed a legislative bid to do that earlier in the session.
But she’s also backed the divisive concepts law, school vouchers, anti-abortion legislation and bills to take vaccine decisions out of the hands of health officials.
A relative unknown, McLaughlin says his priorities would be reproductive rights, increasing education funding and fighting climate change.
In these two races, then, voters must choose between an incumbent who’s supported some worthwhile policies and a challenger whose stances on current issues are more likely to move the state ahead.
— The Sentinel editorial board
