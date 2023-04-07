Sometimes, even the best intentions can fall flat.
What Gov. Chris Sununu called “the largest energy relief package this state has ever seen” appears to have funneled more New Hampshire residents into the federally funded LIHEAP program while leaving the state’s emergency energy relief funds largely untouched and likely to default to the state’s General Fund.
More than 98 percent of the $35 million in energy-assistance money meant to help households with incomes too high to qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program remains unspent, according to a N.H. Bulletin report last week.
As of March 24, according to the Bulletin, the state had distributed only $550,000, or about 1.6 percent, of the money lawmakers made available ahead of the winter season to ease the burden of high heating and electricity costs for eligible New Hampshire residents.
Many are wondering why.
The state’s emergency energy assistance was expected to reach tens of thousands of households earning between 60 and 75 percent of the state median income at a time when New Hampshire was experiencing some of the highest energy costs in the nation. A family of two with a maximum gross annual income of $63,699, for example, qualifies for assistance.
State lawmakers came up with the plan after rejecting the governor’s original proposal to send a one-time $100 payment to all New Hampshire utility customers. The assistance should target those who really need it, lawmakers argued. For those who face a decision between eating and heating, $100 doesn’t go far. And wealthier residents don’t need the token boost.
Sununu’s somewhat scattershot proposal would have cost $60 million, rather than the $35 million lawmakers allocated.
Beth Daniels, CEO of Southwestern Community Services in Keene, which administers energy-assistance programs locally, told The Sentinel this week she doesn’t have an answer for the low uptake.
One factor might be the antiquated system the state uses for applying. By all accounts, it’s a cumbersome process. For one, applicants cannot put in for aid online. They need to fill out a paper application, gather supporting documentation and mail, scan, fax or hand-deliver materials to a local Community Action Partnership (CAP) agency, like SCS.
The energy-assistance program approved in September added yet another layer to the myriad programs already administered by CAPs. Further complicating matters, the state announced the emergency assistance before systems were even in place to administer the program, which left the community action agencies “building the plane while flying it,” Daniels said. On top of that, Sununu complained no one was taking advantage of the state’s generosity at a time when the infrastructure to do so wasn’t even yet in place.
The necessary software wasn’t in place until just before the first of the year. Meanwhile, according to the N.H. Bulletin, applications for energy assistance came “barrelling in.”
While processing times took up to two months locally, other parts of the state saw even longer delays. The N.H. Bulletin report cited a Warner family of five that applied for energy assistance in November and didn’t receive an approval notice until March, well after the worst of the winter cold. According to sources in the story, this family’s experience was not a one-off.
Daniels said the wait time locally is now down to about two weeks. Benefits can be applied to bills retroactively to reduce or eliminate overdue charges. If the customer’s account balance is zero, assistance money will appear as a credit on the account for future use, Daniels said. For many of those forced to pay exorbitant fuel prices while awaiting approval, that credit may be helpful next winter, but the damage may be done.
Daniels noted some who qualify for the aid might remain unaware of that, despite outreach efforts that included media campaigns and notices in utility bills. Others might prefer not to apply for assistance.
The good news: Most of the more than 5,000 local applicants for energy assistance were found to be eligible for LIHEAP, Daniels said, and were therefore funneled into the federal program, which offers a higher benefit. She also noted that a fair amount of rental and energy assistance had already been distributed under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In fact, about 25,000 of the more than 33,000 households applying for assistance statewide were determined to be eligible for LIHEAP and were plugged into that program, according to the N.H. Bulletin.
As of the end of March, some 4,500 energy-assistance applications remained either “incomplete” or “in process,” according to the N.H. Bulletin.
Daniels told The Sentinel the uptake for energy assistance locally has been running ahead of the previous year. Between Cheshire and Sullivan counties, the agency has received 5,111 applications so far. She estimates another 500 to 600 will come in before the April 30 deadline. During the previous heating season, the agency processed 4,800 applications.
As for that unspent $34,450,000 in funds, some will still go toward those owed bills or future credits. The rest will go into the state’s general fund at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. There are plenty of ways to spend that money, but perhaps the best would be to use some to update the antiquated and clearly inadequate process by which those in need of energy assistance can apply and get that aid. A start would be to better fund those regional Community Action Partnership agencies, which are tasked with far more than just doling out fuel assistance.
