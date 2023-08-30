The state’s recent letter to ISO New England opposing the electrical grid operator’s creation of an environmental justice position at the request of other New England states could be written off as just the latest salvo in the counterproductive culture wars. The Aug. 24 letter was signed by the governor and a dozen Republican lawmakers, including the state Senate president and House speaker.
But it’s yet another example of the extent to which New Hampshire remains out of step with its neighbors, shortsightedly focusing on short-term costs over long-term gain. Earlier this month, top energy officials from each of the other New England states sent a letter to ISO New England, advocating for inclusion of an executive-level environmental justice position in the organization’s next budget.
ISO New England says it has budgeted for a full-time position focused on “environmental policy and consumer affairs,” according to an NHPR report.
“We are disappointed with the decisions of the other New England states to continue to prioritize expensive social policy over ratepayer affordability,” the New Hampshire letter says.
Instead of fretting about ISO New England’s plan to create an environmental justice position — “a wasteful expense,” as state leaders put it — New Hampshire should be focusing on its role in exacerbating the effects of climate change and the costly result for residents, particularly less-affluent ones.
Granite Staters may at last see an updated climate plan in March, thanks to federal Inflation Reduction Act money, NHPR reports. The state plan hasn’t been updated since its creation in 2009.
New Hampshire has lagged on clean-energy policy as other New England states have set aggressive targets for increasing renewables and reducing carbon emissions. At an April meeting in Portsmouth with ISO New England, state Consumer Advocate Don Kreis referred to New Hampshire as “the regional pariah” for not having decarbonization goals in place.
In the past, Gov. Chris Sununu has even gone so far as to blame other New England states for driving up electric rates by pursuing renewable energy.
And now that other states in the region would like ISO New England to fund a position to ensure that community stakeholders, particularly those typically overlooked, have a say in energy policy decisions, Sununu and other New Hampshire leaders object.
A distraction from the real issues at hand, New Hampshire’s recent letter to ISO New England, the not-for-profit corporation responsible for ensuring reliable and competitively priced wholesale electricity for the region, argues that the creation of an environmental justice position would undermine the organization’s mission. “We cannot lose our focus in order to accommodate policy choices designed to compel progressive societal change,” the letter says.
Moves toward environmental justice have been decades in the making, as the country has repeatedly witnessed lower-income communities suffer disproportionate effects of environmental degradation due to industrial, governmental and commercial operations and policies. But since 2020, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has been working with an “action agenda” which suggests that people of power and means will no longer be able simply to dump ugly infrastructure and pollutants on poorer communities.
Other New England states want “the benefits and burdens of our electric system” fairly apportioned, according to the Aug. 1 letter from energy officials.
The EPA defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.”
The EPA has recognized that people living in pockets of rural poverty face some of the worst environmental devastation in the nation. Judging by their letter, some New Hampshire leaders appear prepared to allow the status quo to continue.
Providing more ammunition for the culture wars may whip up the troops politically, but this serves only to draw attention away from real and pressing issues facing the state. Climate change is one. “Justice for all” is another.
