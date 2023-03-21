There are plenty of sayings and traditions around the notion of winter turning into spring.
There is, of course, a certain groundhog and his top hat-wearing cult in Pennsylvania, the highly marketed legend of which claims the ability to forecast how much longer winter will last as of Feb. 2. This year, ol’ Phil supposedly saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. So that would put the arrival of spring at roughly March 16.
Then there’s the start of baseball’s “spring training,” which actually begins well before anyone north of the Mason-Dixon Line would consider spring to have sprung. This year, the Red Sox began their “spring” games way down in toasty Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 24.
Meteorologists say March 1 is the beginning of spring, though in the Northeast, that’s a hard sell. They mark it thus because it begins the three-month period that’s most springlike, generally.
There’s also the old saying about March “coming in like a lamb” (or a lion) and “going out like a lion” (or a lamb). That one doesn’t specifically reference spring, but certainly pokes at the notion that March will have some say in the matter of its arrival. This year, in these parts, March had been pretty soft and woolly until last week, when Mother Nature decided to remind everyone that winter in New England brings the chance of heavy, wet, back-breaking-to-shovel snow.
You know the type of storm we mean: tree limbs and wires down; cars off the road (if their drivers were foolish enough to ignore the warnings); plows running all day; mountains of white piled high at the edges of parking lots for days. And, yes, a late boost for ski resorts.
That’s the kind of storm the Monadnock Region got last week, and it was enough to make many of us yearn for the end of winter and beginning of a New England spring.
Well, as it so happens, Monday afternoon was the vernal equinox — the day when the sun sits directly over the Earth’s equator as it heads northward, marking the onset of spring, according to astronomy, and it brought a sunny, reasonably warm reprieve from winter. That could be a good sign.
Of course, there is that whole “out like a lion” thing to consider, and those darned weather forecasters are predicting the chance of another, though milder, storm this coming weekend.
There have been years when winter’s grip has reached well into April, even touched May. But that doesn’t keep us from hoping the groundhog hit it pretty much on the nose: that winter’s wrath is spent and the worst of winter is behind us.
Bring on mud season!
