The premise of the acclaimed musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is made clear in its opening song. “You may ask, how did this tradition start? I’ll tell you — I don’t know. But it’s a tradition ...” go the words to “Tradition,” which then explains that Jewish life in a small Russian town circa 1905 is rigidly set from a time no one can remember, and however inhumane and nonsensical, those traditions passed down must be continued in order to maintain balance (like the titular character, who exists only in those lyrics).
Of course, the entire point of the tale is that balance is assailed from all sides in myriad ways — the main force during the play being that the main character’s five daughters actually want to marry for love, rather than be forced into marriages set up by the local matchmaker — but balance can withstand the loss of tradition. Throughout, the traditions fall, but a precarious balance remains, until the Tsar orders a pogrom and all must flee Russia entirely.
The Granite State has its own traditions, and one that’s been under fire in recent years is hunting. Critics say some of the long-accepted practices of the sport — including baiting, trapping and hounding — are simply inhumane and unfair, that in short, there’s nothing sporting about them.
Over the past half century or so, in fact, hunting has dropped off in New Hampshire, as elsewhere. People don’t need to hunt for food much these days, nor for fur or other clothing materials. It’s mostly done for pleasure. But there were still some 56,000 hunting licenses issued in 2021, including thousands to out-of-staters. That means not only is hunting still a popular activity, it’s one that contributes to the state’s tourism industry.
Every few years, the N.H. Fish and Game Commission undertakes to tweak its regulations, which may be statewide or by hunting “zone.” This year, Fish and Game’s staff has proposed several changes that will be voted on after a series of upcoming public hearings. One is being held locally next week, in fact, at Keene High School’s auditorium on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m.
Among the proposals this year, two stand out to us. The first would ban the practice of turkey “reaping” or “fanning.” Not a high percentage of hunters use this technique, but reports say it’s growing in popularity, thanks to videos shared on social media. It involves drawing a tom turkey out of hiding by crawling on the ground behind a decoy or image of a turkey with its fan, or tail feathers, out.
Beyond conjuring ridiculous imagery of hunters, belly down, trying to mimic a strutting gobbler, reaping has two major downsides. First, it’s actually very effective because they seem to fool the turkeys. This can lead to over-harvesting, as the hunting nomenclature euphemistically puts it. More importantly, if a hunter is hiding behind a realistic-looking turkey decoy or fan, and other hunters are in the area … well, the downside ought to be apparent.
The commission would do well to prohibit the practice for the sake of all involved.
This year, too, the commission is looking to actually expand the season in some regions for “hounding” bears — that is, allowing trained dogs to chase down a bear while the hunter follows along. The primary reason given for this expansion is that in some areas, the bear population has risen, slightly.
Not only should the hounding season not be expanded, it’s among the practices Fish and Game ought to consider banning outright. Typically, a hound “hunt” involves the pack of dogs relentlessly chasing a bear until it’s exhausted and climbs a tree to escape. The hunter then shows up and shoots the cornered creature. There is no sport involved. In many cases, the hunters follow the chase in vehicles, tracking the dogs by GPS.
In a report on the prospective rule changes by the N.H. Bulletin, one hunter waxed poetic about the relationship developed while training the hounds and the strategy involved in the hunt. He evoked the “tradition” of Inuit tribesmen who hunt for the fur they wear. A Fish and Game staffer spoke of the tradition and heritage, companionship, community and challenge of the sport.
But hound hunting removes much of the challenge, along with any notion that the hunter is pitting him- or herself against the dangerous prey in a fair, sporting contest. It’s not enough that the weapons of today are so far advanced that most birds and animals hunted have little chance, once spotted. Hounding adds numbers and a reliance on senses the human hunter doesn’t possess. It makes a mockery of the term “fair game.”
Finally, note that a pack of dogs will follow a bear (or other prey) wherever it goes. They do not stop at property boundaries. They cannot read “No Trespassing” signs. And they bark and howl, making them a nuisance to anyone within earshot.
Hound hunting may indeed have a tradition dating back thousands of years. But not all traditions are worth keeping, and balance can be maintained even when they fall by the wayside.
