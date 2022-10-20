In this fall’s election, New Hampshire voters will be asked to weigh in on two ballot questions relating to the state constitution.
The first proposes a specific amendment that is a sensible piece of constitutional housekeeping and should be approved.
The second poses a seemingly simple question, but with uncertain and unnecessary consequences if passed, and voters should say no to it.
The specific amendment would remove references to the county registers of probate, which the constitution currently requires be elected positions. In 2011, however, when probate matters were moved into a new probate division of the circuit court, the Legislature adopted a sweeping reorganization that, among other things, transferred the duties of the probate court registers — who in effect were the court clerks for the Probate Court in its handling of wills and estates, guardianships and adoptions and other such matters — to the circuit court staff. The Legislature also reduced the annual salary of the county probate registers to $100.
The transfer of those duties to court system employees — the clerks of the circuit court’s probate division — was a sensible step toward streamlining court filings and recordkeeping in the digital age and has apparently been accomplished without interfering with the processing and administration of probate matters. But the requirement that each county elect a register of probate remains in the constitution. This despite the observation of Donna Sytek, a former Republican Speaker of the House who in 2016 was elected Rockingham County’s register of probate, that the position has “no office, no phone, no desk, no computer and no real duties.” In an opinion piece earlier this month in The Sentinel and other publications, she urged voters to approve the proposed elimination of the position.
Rochester Republican Sen. James Gray disagrees, telling The Sentinel he favors retaining the elected county position and enhancing its duties to help consumers better understand the probate process. If there’s indeed a need to provide those going through the probate process with better assistance in navigating the court system, that can and should be addressed by the Legislature without the need for a separate county official who’s paid only $100 per year and likely lacks relevant expertise.
Sytek is right. The time has come for the antiquated county register of probate position to be removed from the constitution. A yes vote on the proposed amendment by two-thirds of the voters will accomplish that.
The second ballot question, which the constitution requires be put to voters at least every 10 years, simply asks, “Shall there be a convention to amend or revise the constitution?” When originally adopted in 1784, the constitution provided for its being amended only by constitutional convention. Since a 1964 amendment, however, the Legislature has also been authorized to pose specific amendments to voters.
If the ballot question is approved, it would open up the entire state constitution for review in a lengthy, cumbersome process that would necessitate a separate election of convention delegates in the same manner and proportion as state legislators are chosen, followed by three-fifths vote of the delegates in favor of any amendments. Even then, any amendment, like specific amendments proposed by the Legislature, would require two-thirds voter approval for ratification.
With voters having their say every two years in electing representatives to the General Court who can — and do, as in the case of this year’s proposed register of probate amendment — propose specific constitutional amendments to pose to voters, and with no clear reason being articulated why a drawn-out open-ended convention process is needed, voters should once more answer no to this ballot question.
