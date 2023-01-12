Once off the numbered “main” routes of rural New Hampshire, figuring out the fastest, easiest or safest way from here to there is something of a point of pride for locals. They know their stuff — including where the danger spots are.
That’s one reason we’re perplexed by a standoff between the state Department of Transportation and the town of Swanzey over speed limits on Holbrook Road in that town.
Holbrook in its entirety runs for about 2 miles, between Westport Village Road and Christian Hill Road. It’s hardly a main thoroughfare, used mainly by residents or for access to Swanzey Lake Road. Lying southeast of the Ashuelot River, it dances around the Ashuelot Rail Trail, which crosses the road in a couple of spots.
Somehow, though, a portion of Holbrook Road is controlled by the state, not the town, and therefore its speed limit on that stretch is set by the DOT.
Fair enough, though why a random portion of a shoulderless, two-lane back road in a small town would be a “state road” we can’t quite reckon.
Nevertheless, the fact that it is has Swanzey residents in the area, and their representatives, riled. That’s because the state refuses to lower the speed limit of 35 mph to the 30 mph of adjacent town-owned sections of the road.
Local residents say the 1-mile section has a blind curve and a crossing for the rail trail, making it dangerous for pedestrians and others. They took their case to the town selectmen, who took it to the state DOT, which denied the request, saying the speeds there are appropriate.
That conclusion was reached after a DOT crew studied the site characteristics and speed of vehicles through the area. To his credit, William Lambert, the state traffic engineer and the administrator of the state Bureau of Traffic, said he’s willing to meet with the selectmen to discuss why he won’t lower the speed limit by 5 mph, and that he’s open to adding signage to warn motorists of the curve and the trail.
But asked about his reasoning by The Sentinel’s Rick Green, he said “I don’t see the issue as being as critical as the town does. I think it’s always uncomfortable for people when they have to cross a road with a bike and kids.”
Well, yes, and often for good reason. More concerningly, the kids crossing the road might not always be accompanied by a parent or other adult.
The state controls a lot of roadways in New Hampshire, and is typically pretty responsive to requests for added safety measures. Lambert says he’s constantly on the road, responding to such requests.
We get that the state uses certain criteria for setting its speed limits and that, having studied the area, may feel reducing speeds along the road isn’t necessary.
Our question, though, is why DOT cares so much that it won’t make a very simple change to a short stretch of a back road that locals say is unsafe. Why is the DOT so invested keeping the limit at 35 just because the data says the road could support that? Even if the DOT spent a few hours there, the residents drive, walk and bike it constantly. They really ought to be considered the experts, here. Instead, it seems, their perspective is being waved away.
Maybe the state’s data somehow indicate that either safety would actually be increased by slowing traffic down, or that there’s a great need for travelers between Westport Village Road and Christian Hill Road to get where they’re going 17 seconds faster — the difference between traveling 1 mile at 30 or 35 mph. But somehow we doubt either is the case.
The DOT also could be falling back on the principle of “if we do it for you, everyone will want the same thing.” That would be an understandable concern, except that Lambert is already responding to a host of such requests. It doesn’t seem likely his workload in that area would jump if the DOT said yes to a specific request.
Like the Swanzey selectmen, we’re simply puzzled. As far as we can see, it does the state no harm to lower the limit on a relatively rural road. It would, as the town has argued, provide consistency with adjoining sections of the road.
Others are equally stumped. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, whose district includes Swanzey, asked the key question: “Why not do it? Why would the state say, ‘No’?”
Indeed.
Hopefully, if Lambert meets with town officials, he’ll be swayed to make the simple change. If not, perhaps Rhodes, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and others in the Statehouse can be more persuasive.
We’ve no reason to doubt the state’s numbers. But sometimes, numbers don’t know what locals do.
