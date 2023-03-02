N.H. Executive Councilor David Wheeler sometimes remains silent during voice votes of the council, but that doesn’t mean the Milford Republican has abstained from voting. Instead, we learned last week, Wheeler writes his vote on a piece of paper he submits to a representative of the Secretary of State’s Office after the meeting is adjourned.
Odd as it may seem, this voting method is allowed. Attorney General John Formella told Sentinel Statehouse reporter Rick Green the council’s manual of procedures includes nothing to prevent Wheeler’s ex post facto approach to voting.
But, Formella noted, the Executive Council can change its rules. And indeed the council should amend its rules to eliminate this practice — for at least a couple of reasons.
Transparency is one. The public has a right to know how councilors have voted at the time the voting takes place. Executive Council members are elected officials who participate in the active management of the business of the state. They should be held accountable.
“It is directly contrary to the public interest to allow councilors to hide their votes from the public,” said Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, who discovered Wheeler’s method when reading official meeting minutes which included a record of his votes that she couldn’t recall ever having occurred in public session. A question to the Secretary of State’s Office revealed the answer.
Another reason for procedural change is to ensure clarity. After-the-meeting voting might leave citizens to wonder about the true status of a measure that appeared to pass or fail during an Executive Council meeting. You can imagine the confusion if other councilors were to adopt Wheeler’s voting method.
Gov. Chris Sununu, apparently caught unaware by the voting issue, told the council he is “nervous” that Wheeler’s way of doing council business could alter the outcome of a vote. He advised councilors to revise their manual of procedures.
Three of the five councilors favor “real-time” voting, according to a report Monday by InDepthNH.org. Janet Stevens, R-Rye, and Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, join Warmington in saying votes should be recorded when taken. Kenney said the only exception should be if a councilor is confused by the question.
Members of the Executive Council play an important role in state government. The Executive Council has the authority, together with the governor, over the administration of the affairs of the state as defined in the N.H. Constitution, state statutes, and the advisory opinions of the state Supreme Court and the attorney general.
Each of the five members of the council represents one fifth of the state’s population, or roughly 280,000 citizens, based on the latest census data. Councilors are elected every two years, concurrently with the governor.
Warmington and Wheeler, who often find themselves at odds on the council, represent the citizens of the Monadnock Region. Wheeler said he doesn’t think his way of voting is unusual while Warmington decries the practice.
Warmington said she believes the Executive Council is “the hallmark of transparency” and the public has a right to know how all councilors have voted.
Wheeler asserts that he’s not trying to hide anything from the public he serves. Yet, by not voicing a vote in public, he gives the appearance that he is trying to hide something, especially votes that put him in opposition to the rest of the council, as the record indicates.
No political newcomer, Wheeler, who is serving his seventh term on the Executive Council, said he is doing something that has long been a procedure on the council, although the Secretary of State’s Office has no recent record of anyone else engaging in the practice. Wheeler said he wants to make his vote clear in writing.
To be fair, all Executive Council votes are eventually recorded in minutes available to the public, but the minutes usually aren’t accessible for at least two weeks after a meeting. The delay works against anyone — a member of the press, for example — trying to report a council vote accurately and in a timely way.
Formella said handwritten votes can be obtained sooner through a public records request. But why should interested citizens have to jump through hoops to learn what their elected officials are doing?
To ensure transparency and avoid confusion, the Executive Council should immediately end the practice of voting after the fact. It’s in the public’s best interest.
