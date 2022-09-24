The good news in New Hampshire rubbish is that the state Department of Environmental Services has crafted a 10-year solid waste plan, nearly 20 years after the last such plan.
The bad news is it does too little to actually reduce the amount of waste in the state, especially the amount going into our already limited landfills.
According to the DES website: “The Solid Waste Management Plan is a 10-year, high-level plan outlining goals, strategies and actions intended to reduce generation of solid waste, increase diversion from disposal, achieve the state’s solid waste disposal reduction goal (RSA 149-M:2), support the state’s solid waste management hierarchy (RSA 149-M:3), and maintain adequate capacity for management of waste generated in New Hampshire.”
Michael Nork, supervisor of materials management, told the Valley News last week that the plan includes such focuses as “promoting recycling, more composting, things in the vein of sustainable waste management, not promoting landfills.”
But critics note it actually includes no incentivizing to encourage recycling. It calls vaguely for “public outreach” efforts, while shying away from hard steps such as, say, a bottle bill to keep cans and plastic bottles out of the waste stream.
It provides no actual guidance for municipalities and others on how to achieve its goals.
And, importantly, it offers no concrete steps to keep the state’s landfills from filling. This is particularly vital because not only are New Hampshire landfills filling up, but they’re also filling up with other states’ trash.
“Waste is commerce,” Lebanon’s solid waste manager, Marc Morgan, told the Valley News. “There’s an easier flow into New Hampshire because we don’t have laws to restrict it.” Specifically, he noted Massachusetts and Vermont laws limit the waste that can be dumped in landfills in those states. New Hampshire doesn’t. The result? In 2020, 47 percent of the waste disposed of in New Hampshire was generated out of state.
That waste is piling up, but in private landfill operations, which don’t want to turn down the revenue it provides. But those landfills are also the endpoint for municipal waste in places like Keene, which just started a three-year contract with Waste Management to truck its solid waste out of the city. Keene will pay $72 per ton to get rid of about 35,000 tons of waste this year. (That doesn’t come from taxpayers but from fees charged per bag or per pound to bring waste to the city’s transfer station.)
Morgan noted the plan doesn’t include specifics that would help municipal waste managers meet the state’s goals or provide any funding to assist them. A member of the state’s Solid Waste Working Group, tasked with helping devise the plan, he was so disappointed in it that he submitted his own public comment.
In part, DES is hampered because it has no dedicated funding for its Waste Division; what resources it has to work with come from the state’s general fund, meaning it’s competing with a lot of other needs and priorities.
But back to some good news: There’s still a chance to improve the plan. A final version of the draft will go before the Legislature on Oct. 1. So lawmakers can amend it. They could also use it — and the public comments the plan has generated — to perhaps craft legislation dealing with some of its deficiencies, like maybe putting limits on the waste being dumped here from out of state, or programs that would actively reduce the waste being generated, instead of relying on “public outreach” to turn the tide.
Heck, why not go wild? They could even increase the limited funding for such planning, which could mean it won’t take another two decades to come up with a 10-year plan.
