It might seem a trifle ironic that as New Hampshire’s weather patterns become more and more affected by the changing climate — warmer temperatures; fewer snowstorms; droughts and heavy rains taking turns — the issue of major snowfalls on the one day a year that Granite Staters head to the local polls would rise to be a big issue. But despite “global warming,” over the past six or seven years, Town Meeting Day has indeed been struck repeatedly by winter’s unpredictable wrath.
When, in 2017, a nor’easter struck the Granite State the day of town and school district voting, confusion reigned. Local moderators wanted to postpone voting, but were told by then-Secretary of State Bill Gardner that they could not, because, in his view, state law demanded town and school voting take place on the second Tuesday in March, come hell or high snowdrifts.
One might wonder how, in its centuries-long history, had New Hampshire never had to deal with this before. Shouldn’t a solution have been presented long ago? Some argue it had been, noting that RSA 40:4, enacted in 1998, was intended to give local elections officials exactly the power Gardner insisted they lacked. But Gardner ignored their claims and responded that not only could moderators not change the voting time, neither could he, the state’s top elections official. Noting the danger to voters and local officials alike, some put off the election anyway, leaving Gardner and Gov. Chris Sununu little choice but to eventually allow the delayed votes to count.
There was much discussion at the Statehouse about the situation, and lawmakers vowed to change the law to make sure the path forward would be clear should the situation ever arise again. But politics is also unpredictable, and with Gardner stumping for the law to give only his office the power to postpone voting and local officials seeking the ever-elusive local control, a year passed and no such legislative fix occurred.
Having a peculiar sense of humor, Mother Nature noted this and opted to hit the state with another huge snowfall in time for Town Meeting Day in 2018. Ha ha. What fun!
This time, Gardner warned towns in advance not to reschedule elections. Some communities did postpone their business meetings, which they clearly could under RSA 40:4. And everyone turned their attention to the Legislature, noting its failure to fix things when it had the chance.
Well, the only reasonable response was to pass a law that very session to give someone — anyone — the ability to postpone elections in case of another huge storm. So of course that didn’t happen. Still befuddled over whom to give that power, the Senate and House couldn’t agree and the bill sat unpassed.
In 2019, both the House and Senate took up bills to finally settle the issue. Eventually, the Senate bill won out, giving moderators the ability to postpone voting if — and only if — the National Weather Service issues a weather event warning. The law also allows voters to cast their ballots absentee due to weather-related circumstances. By the way, Town Meeting Day 2019 came and went long before the bill passed. Fortunately, it did not snow.
So the issue was resolved, but not tested until this month, when a nor’-easter again struck the state in time for Town Meeting Day. Now prepared, area moderators took a variety of approaches. Some put off voting for two weeks. Some postponed business meetings, but kept elections as is. And some plowed ahead, so to speak, refusing to budge.
Still, there was confusion. Mainly, it took place in communities that are part of multi-town school districts. According to RSA 669, the towns in a school district must coordinate with the district to reschedule the annual election, but they can opt to hold their town meetings separately.
So in the Monadnock District, Swanzey and Troy opted pretty early to go ahead with school district voting. The other communities — Richmond, Roxbury, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam — reportedly reluctantly agreed.
But while Fitzwilliam’s moderator also postponed the town’s business meeting a few days, Roxbury went ahead with its meeting. That made sense for the tiny town, since its election voting only takes place during its annual meeting anyway.
So far, overall, the added flexibility seems to have provided the benefit everyone expected, allowing local officials to maximize safety where warranted. Perhaps what confusion remains can be sorted out either by the school districts and their member towns or by the Legislature — though we wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for the latter.
