It might seem a trifle ironic that as New Hampshire’s weather patterns become more and more affected by the changing climate — warmer temperatures; fewer snowstorms; droughts and heavy rains taking turns — the issue of major snowfalls on the one day a year that Granite Staters head to the local polls would rise to be a big issue. But despite “global warming,” over the past six or seven years, Town Meeting Day has indeed been struck repeatedly by winter’s unpredictable wrath.

