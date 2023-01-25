School is all about learning, and one of the biggest lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic was that there’s really no substitute for in-person lessons. The real-time shift on the fly from in-school classes to remote learning was an incredible feat at the time, but it didn’t take long for the downsides to emerge. Absent that face-to-face proximity, cues are missed, interest wanes and teachers can’t tell whether everyone is really “getting” what’s being taught.
At the same time, schools figured out things that did work and set themselves up better to deal with the need to teach remotely in the future. That could arise because of health concerns — such as during another pandemic — or due to weather, such as happens every winter in New Hampshire.
Thus, one of the new dynamics among Monadnock Region schools is deciding what to do when show or ice makes travel unsafe. In the past, there was one choice: delay/cancel school and make up the time at the end of the school year, when the weather is more cooperative.
That’s never been an ideal option, as it messes with the school calendar and can even run up against the point where staffing decisions have to be made for the next year. The N.H. Department of Education requires elementary schools to provide 945 hours of instruction per academic year, and 990 for middle and high schools.
Fortunately the state, though eager to short-sightedly ban districts from moving to remote learning in the case of another health emergency, do allow flexibility in case of bad weather.
So, based on what they’ve gleaned from the pandemic situation, some districts have chosen not to have “snow days” anymore. Instead, they’ll expect learning to continue even through storms or other circumstances that cause in-person classes to be unmanageable.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland, decided this year not to have old-school snow days anymore. Inclement weather will instead result in what Assistant Superintendent Ben White termed learn-from-home days. He told The Sentinel’s Jamie Browder that remote learning days include a mixture of virtual instruction and “asynchronous learning” for students.
Other districts, including Monadnock and Hinsdale, say they don’t plan to give up on snow days. And some, including Jaffrey-Rindge, may do either, at the superintendent’s prerogative.
Monday’s storm spurred school districts in Jaffrey-Rindge, ConVal, Monadnock, Hinsdale, Winchester, Marlborough and Stoddard to close school for a traditional snow day. Schools in Unit 29 opted for a remote learning day. (Fall Mountain schools coincidentally had the day off already).
That doesn’t mean that on such days, students are necessarily expected to plunk themselves down in front of a computer and tune in to teachers via Zoom or similar meeting software. For starters, a storm that cancels in-person schooling could also knock out Internet connections. And even if that doesn’t occur, some families have better connections than others, so relying only on broadband access can’t always work.
Some schools send home packets of material for students to learn on their own during time away from the classroom. Others may opt for more experiential lessons. The key is that districts opting to continue “school” through what would normally be snow days are prepared to teach and give their students the best possible opportunity to learn.
