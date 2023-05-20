Well, that was sudden.
No sooner had the N.H. Senate killed the latest House bid to legalize marijuana use in the state, than along came Gov. Chris Sununu — heretofore an opponent of every proposed plan to do so — with a bare-bones framework for a legalization plan he would support, should it reach his desk.
It shouldn’t, at least, not this session.
House leaders, who have long supported the idea, immediately jumped to construct legislation that would adhere to Sununu’s demands, in the hope of forcing the concept into law by this summer.
The N.H. Senate last week had voted down House Bill 639, which had easily passed the House. That measure would have legalized possession of up to 4 ounces of the drug and imposed a 12.5 percent manufacturers’ tax.
A day later, Sununu — who had previously said he would veto legislation legalizing the drug, but couched that in equivocal terms — said he would in fact, now be open to legalizing marijuana in New Hampshire, but only under specific circumstances.
Those circumstances? That the state have full control of sales, running its own marijuana stores as it does with alcohol. This he pitched as a stance on avoiding taxes and “focusing on harm reduction.” But there’s no need to tax a product if you’re already reaping the profits from its sale. And we haven’t really seen the Granite State having any real claim to having reduced alcoholism or drunken driving by selling liquor only through its own stores.
Sununu’s statement about the plan keeping prices low so as to undercut the black market of illegal sales is somewhat giggle-inducing — every state that’s legalized marijuana sales has reported little or no reduction in street sales, and New Hampshire’s own experience with medical marijuana sales bears that out, with patients reportedly turning to illegal sellers because of price. And his claim that having state-run stores would keep marijuana and other drugs out of schools is delusional.
Still, the governor’s plan has what professional sports scouts call “upside potential.” We don’t disagree that having the state control distribution of legal marijuana sales is an idea with merit. It would limit the number and location of outlets and make regulation easier. And it aligns with the state’s clear objective of generating revenue through what other states call “sin taxes” rather than putting any increased pressure on wealthier residents to pay their fair share for state and local resources.
However, that merit is not so clear as to warrant pushing through legislation in the final month of the session with no public input, no hearings and no committee study. The original House proposal, HB 639, underwent all of that before even clearing that one chamber. To now implement a completely different plan without such scrutiny would be horrible lawmaking — and fly in the face of Sununu’s own stated objective of taking the time to plan out a truly safe and harm-reducing rollout.
As Sununu noted in his statement last Friday: “… other states rushed to legalize marijuana with little guardrails. As a result, many are seeing the culture and fabric of their state turn.”
Thursday, the Senate unanimously laid on the table HB 360, another attempt at legalization, with Senate President Jeb Bradley noting this is not the time to “encourage the use” of a controlled substance, given the opioid epidemic.
We hope that feeling holds through the end of the session. Tying a rushed plan to an unrelated measure — such as the budget or, as was proposed but shot down Thursday, to permanently extend the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, — would only serve to delay that much-warranted legislation while short-changing Granite Staters who expect a thorough accounting of such an important topic as marijuana legalization.
The governor and legislative leaders often compare the Granite State favorably to others, talking up our commonsense approach to matters of public concern. This is an opportunity to show there’s something to those claims. If Sununu believes what he says that getting it right trumps economic concerns, the Senate will refuse to go along with a hurried deal concocted out of the public eye and demand the issue be legislated next year with proper transparency and caution.
