When the first pitch is thrown tonight at Alumni Field, it will usher in a silver anniversary for the Keene SwampBats. Twenty-five years ago the Bats debuted in Keene, setting a New England Collegiate Baseball League attendance record, and they’ve been a model franchise ever since.
Make no mistake: It was never a given. While Keene is historically a baseball town, there’s not much clamor for more amateur baseball … well, anywhere really. It’s the kind of a thing you don’t realize you’re going to like until you actually experience it.
So when the NECBL kicked off in 1993 with five Connecticut franchises, looking to fill a gap between the New York-based Atlantic Collegiate League and the better-known Cape Cod League, it was with limited resources and a lot of hope. In fact, only one of those teams, the Eastern Tides, still exists — and you’d practically need an accounting degree to follow their path from Willimantic, Conn., to Hinsdale (Mass., not New Hampshire) to Pittsfield, Mass., to Bristol, Conn., to Norwalk, Conn., where they’re now called the Mystic Schooners.
Since the SwampBats joined the league, six teams have folded entirely and there have been another 15 changes in name or location. We won’t even get into ownership. Through it all, for a quarter century, Keene has thrived in the same home, with the same leadership and at least hundreds, if not thousands, of the same fans.
In that time, President (and now general manager) Kevin Watterson has kept a solid product on the field. The SwampBats won their first NECBL title in 2000, just two years after starting play, and have since won another four.
The organization has also invested in Alumni Field and become a huge part of the region’s fabric — from hosting and participating in fundraisers to incorporating players from younger leagues in on-field activities. It’s annually hosted Keene’s Independence Day fireworks show for many years, and its food concessions have been such a hit they’ve become regulars at other city events. Even the players — though they spend only two months here and most don’t repeat their experience — become part of the area, living with local “host” families and taking part-time jobs for the summer.
What makes it all work is leadership at the top — from Watterson and, until recently, longtime GM Vicki Bacon — myriad volunteers and interns who do everything from work the grill to stage between-inning contests to take tickets to clean up, and, of course, the fans.
After that impressive debut, the Bats frequently set league attendance records throughout the first decade of their existence. And even over the past decade, they’ve averaged about 1,300 fans per game, meaning nearly a quarter of a million fans have watched the SwampBats at Alumni Field in the past 10 years — and that’s not counting 2020, when COVID derailed the season entirely.
That’s a pretty good base of support to watch a bunch of unknown college ballplayers hone their skills, many wielding a wooden bat for the first time in this age of aluminum.
With many people eager to return to “normal” and outdoor baseball being a relatively safe option for recreation, we’d expect that level of support to continue in this 25th anniversary season.
And perhaps, on the field, the Bats will contend for their sixth NEBCL championship.