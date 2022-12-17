Though the weather hadn’t been particularly wintry in the region and state until the past few days, the arrival of the holiday season and a major storm has many worried about the high cost of heating and powering their homes and/or businesses.
We know heating-oil prices have, like most energy costs, spiked in the past year. Home heating oil is well over $4 a gallon in the region, about a dollar more per gallon than a year ago. As discussed recently in this space, electric rates are up considerably as well. And with other essential prices also inflated, something’s gotta give.
Strange, then, that Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that the state is seeing less uptake than expected in its emergency energy assistance program. The Legislature allocated $42 million to the program in September, using surplus funds largely made possible with the use of federal COVID relief aid. Thus far, applications, while up over 2021, aren’t what state officials expected, despite opening the application window a month early.
Chris Ellms at the Department of Energy guessed perhaps that not-as-bad-as-it-could-be weather so far this year may be a factor. It’s true, many people don’t start thinking about the cost of heating their homes until their furnace keeps kicking on.
And perhaps not enough people really know about the program. The state started advertising its electric-bill assistance in July and sent out a notice with October bills, Ellms told the N.H. Bulletin. Radio ads for both electric and heating aid (there are programs for heating oil and natural gas) started a few weeks ago.
Another explanation may lie in how difficult and confusing the process can be. This aid is separate from the better-known federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but an online search for “NH energy assistance” brings several top results that instead lead to LIHEAP programs or more generic state help.
Maybe more-targeted marketing, and a better-streamlined process, are necessary to entice those eligible to apply. Such efforts ought to be happening now, before the actual winter-like temperatures set in.
The assistance is available by calling your local community service agency. In Cheshire and Sullivan counties, that’s Southwestern Community Services (603-352-7512 or 800-529-0005). For western Hillsborough County, call Southern New Hampshire Services at 603-924-2243 or 877-757-7048. If you need more information, it’s available at www.nhec.com/state-of-nh-emergency-energy-assistance-how-to-apply/
Under that September bill, lawmakers expanded eligibility for the emergency fuel and electricity assistance program to include residents who earn below 60 percent of the state median income. They set that funding aside to be used outside of LIHEAP and other already existing aid programs.Households with incomes between 60 and 75 percent of the median income may qualify for a one-time credit of $450 for heating assistance and a one-time credit of $200 on electric bills. For reference, For individuals, 60 percent of the state median income is a maximum gross of $38,969; for couples, it’s $50,959; and for a family of four, $74,941.
We encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify to apply. In times of high prices everywhere, saving on an essential like electricity or heating is a real boon.
The expanded eligibility would lead one to believe more people would apply, but as happens with free and reduced school lunch programs, perhaps some Granite Staters are reluctant to apply out of pride or because they don’t want to give any financial information to “the government.”
To them — and everyone else who might apply — we say: Look at this aid as a tax rebate of sorts. You and other taxpayers paid for it, and if you qualify, you ought to take the opportunity to get back some of your investment.
