“Every time I think I’m out, they pull me back in!”
That much-repeated and memed quote from “The Godfather” character Michael Corleone could well apply to efforts to make permanent the state’s expanded Medicaid program, Granite Advantage.
That program, which expanded health care insurance, and thus access, to tens of thousands of Granite Staters in need, has had a long and seemingly complicated history. But in reality, it’s been a steady success for almost a decade.
Expanded Medicaid came about under the Affordable Care Act, passed by Congress in 2010. The carrot in the deal was that the federal government would pick up the vast majority of the cost — first 100 percent, then dropping over several years to 90 percent, where it remains.
New Hampshire’s GOP-led Legislature was among those at first refusing. “How can we be sure they’ll pay?” asked lawmakers. “Why would people bother to get jobs if they can get health insurance from the government?” asked others. In the end — under strong pressure from the state’s hospitals, which bear much of the cost for the care of the uninsured — they agreed to a compromise with then-Gov. Maggie Hassan in 2014 to enact an expansion law under which if the feds didn’t keep to their promised share of the money, the state could back out. In truth, the state could back out at any point through new legislation, but GOP leaders felt better having a sunset provision — meaning they’d revisit the law every few years to see if they still liked it.
And so they have, several times since it went into effect. Each time, they found the “too good to be true” program working as promised, offering needed care and reducing the cost of caring for uninsured patients for both to hospitals and the state. In fact, it worked so well the GOP Senate leadership, and in particular, Senate President Jeb Bradley, became big fans. Bradley has been the author of multiple bills to reauthorize the program, and this year, wrote Senate Bill 263, which would remove the sunset provision and instead establish a committee to study the program’s effectiveness going forward.
So effective has it been that there was zero pushback in the Senate to making it permanent. It passed unanimously. It then passed the narrowly divided House by dozens of votes.
And then they came and pulled it back in. Republicans in the Finance Committee waylaid the bill, first voting along party lines to recommend holding the bill, then retaining it in committee.
Surely, House leaders must have some pretty serious concerns about the bill to do so. But they’ve conveyed none, beyond the original vague worry that the federal government will renege on its promised funding and the wish that those poor Granite Staters in need of health care could somehow be forced to work for it (something state Republicans did, in fact, add to the original authorization, but which federal regulators deemed improper).
We have, over the years, extolled the benefits of the Granite Advantage program. But rather than repeat ourselves, let’s let Deputy House Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, explain some of the upside:
“… the Granite Advantage Healthcare Program makes logical and fiscal sense. NH gets the financial benefit of a full contract period, a continued drop in uncompensated care costs — which is a hidden tax — and it stabilizes the market allowing for more competition to help further drive down health care costs in our state.”
That’s what Smith had to say Friday in a statement calling for a “compromise” — a seven-year extension of the program as part of the state budget negotiations. What he didn’t say was why he and other GOP leaders think seven years is great, but removing the sunset clause entirely is harmful. If, as he said in the statement, “We all agree that the program needs to be reauthorized,” then why hold it up at all?
It sounds a lot like the national debt ceiling — a useless clause that simply enables lawmakers from one party to hold hostage a working process so they can exact concessions.
If the concern is really that the feds will pull funding out from under the program, well, a lot can happen in seven years. But the state has, and has always had, the ability to halt it at any point. The sunsetting provision doesn’t mean lawmakers are powerless until that two-, or four-, or seven-year window closes.
That being the case, House leaders should accept that the program is a huge success and worth cementing.
