It should be no surprise that area schools are struggling to fill job openings for teachers, administrators and staff. Last week, both Monadnock Regional School District and SAU 29, which serves the Keene and several other area school districts, reported that, although they were experiencing end-of-school-year job openings at a rate consistent with years past, a shrinking pool of eligible applicants was making it difficult to fill those positions.
New Hampshire and this region have long faced challenges in competing in the education job market. This has tended to reflect the generally lower compensation levels in the public schools, a product of the state’s historically and comparatively heavier reliance on local property taxes. But several recent developments — some attributable to the pandemic, but others self-inflicted by the state — have made recruiting more difficult than ever.
Economic conditions as the country emerges from the public health emergency have contributed significant factors. There’s increasing wage pressure that’s heightened hiring competition with surrounding states. And with the general worker shortage now facing so many businesses, potential applicants have many more options available in related or even different fields.
In addition, though, the pandemic years have also created other deterrents. Certainly the stress of dealing first with the challenges of educating students in remote and hybrid settings, then navigating seemingly ever-changing health protocols, have worn on teachers and others in the school. Even more, behavioral issues among schoolkids following the remote and hybrid learning periods have forced teachers and administrators to confront unprecedented socialization needs and an alarming uptick in disruptive and at times violent student behavior. This, understandably, contributes to a sense among those in public education that the profession is no longer what they signed up for and surely is a factor in an acceleration of retirements — double the normal rate in SAU 29 alone, according to Superintendent Robert Malay.
But these pandemic-related factors do not bear sole blame for the recent dearth of applicants to replace retiring educators and fill other openings. A recent surge of hostility toward the schools among too many legislators and state officials has made continuing in or entering public education in New Hampshire increasingly distasteful. This has manifested itself in meddling at the state level in local school control over adopting health and safety policies to address local public health conditions, adding undue stress to an already stressful time.
Even more, a drumbeat of both enacted and proposed legislation — fueled considerably by a reactionary national narrative that is more about scoring political points than grounded in understanding of and belief in public education — has besieged teachers and administrators. Here in New Hampshire, the reprehensible divisive concepts law enacted last year by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Chis Sununu and the witch-hunt reporting portal set up by his education department under Commissioner Frank Edelblut have not only had a chilling effect on teaching and freedom of expression in the schools, but also subjected teachers to very real fears of disciplinary or legal consequences for just doing their jobs.
Another bill would have required an extraordinary diversion of effort and cost to enable parents to flyspeck every lesson plan or curriculum material. Don’t be surprised if the bill — which proceeded disturbingly far before dying in the Legislature — comes back next year should the Legislature remain under the current sway of the reactionary Republican party wing. Meanwhile, the governor and his administration and the Legislature continue to divert, to private schools, public funds that might otherwise support public education.
To their credit, the schools are adopting new tactics to attract candidates, including outreach methods through social media and revamped marketing. They can also take advantage of making temporary hires while new employees complete licensing requirements.
But it would be far more helpful if the effort to attract and retain qualified teachers, administrators and staff could be conducted in a statewide environment that makes them feel valued and appreciated. Employees of private and other public enterprises expect no less. And those in public schools — and the state’s schoolchildren they’re charged with educating — deserve as much. Without a significant change in the power structure in Concord, that seems unlikely.