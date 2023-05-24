We don’t advocate this, but here’s one way to solve the child-care problem in New Hampshire: Drive away all families with young children.
Testifying before the N.H. Senate Finance Committee earlier this month, Isabelle Plante of Center Harbor said she and her husband, Julian North, are considering leaving the state where she was born because they can’t find day care for their two children, according to a N.H. Bulletin report.
As parents of young children in the Granite State, Plante and North are far from alone. The state Department of Health and Human Services estimates that New Hampshire is short as many as 21,000 child-care slots.
This is the New Hampshire disadvantage for young families.
Plante told the Senate committee that, when her daughter was born six months ago, she called all the infant day-care centers within one hour of her home and found not one that would even put her daughter on a waiting list. “I cannot go back to work because I don’t currently have care for her,” Plante testified.
Some smaller providers, especially in rural areas, have had to close because of a shortage of workers. The Keene nonprofit Rise for baby and family announced late last week that it will shutter its child-care center in August, leaving 18 families to seek care elsewhere. Lack of staffing forced Rise to lower enrollment, which made the child-care operation financially unsustainable, Executive Director Alicia Deaver said.
Airole Warden, policy strategy manager for the Coos Coalition for Young Children and Families, told the N.H. Bulletin that child-care centers aren’t taking in enough revenue to pay higher wages to attract workers and parents can’t pay more for child care.
If we value the presence of young families in the state, we need to alter the status quo. With the lack of child care reaching crisis proportions, it’s time for serious investment from both the public and private sectors.
Some changes are in the works. A Senate bill would invest more than $17 million in assistance to families and child-care providers. Raising income caps for assistance is also under consideration. In addition, the state is working on expediting background checks for child-care workers to speed hiring.
But these measures may not be enough.
Child care is not only scarce in New Hampshire, but for many it is also unaffordable. We can’t blame child-care centers, which need to charge enough for their services to remain afloat. Instead, we need to look at New Hampshire’s wages, which appear to be failing to keep pace with the cost of living for young families.
The average cost of care for one toddler in New Hampshire is $241 per week, according to a market survey done in 2021 for the state Department of Health and Human Services. For an infant, the rate is about $20 per week higher.
MIT’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that in New Hampshire a working couple with two children would have to earn $105,586 before taxes to meet expenses including housing, food, transportation, medical bills and child care. U.S. Census statistics show that in 2021 dollars the median income per capita in New Hampshire is $43,877 and the median household income is $83,449.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2022 that child-care workers in New Hampshire earned an average of about $13 per hour, astonishingly low pay for those entrusted with the care of little humans. According to MIT’s wage calculator, $17.23 is considered a living wage in New Hampshire for a single adult with no children.
Child-care workers in neighboring states earn significantly more than those in New Hampshire. According a N.H. Bulletin report in January, Vermont pays child-care workers about $8,500 more per year than New Hampshire, and Massachusetts about $10,000 more.
Sheer economics dictates that the cost of child care will have to rise to pay child-care workers a living wage. And families will then have to earn more to afford child care.
While state government may be able to provide assistance to some families and providers, the business community — which stands to suffer most from lack of workers — may have to step up by paying higher wages or by offering some kind of child-care benefit. Perhaps the state, as it has in the case of its new voluntary paid family leave program, could consider a pooled approach that might spread the risk and provide greater certainty for business planning.
We’re at an inflection point: The cost of living has risen to such an extent that wages must rise to meet it. Otherwise, New Hampshire stands to lose valuable young workers who will migrate in search of a better standard of living elsewhere, taking their children with them. One problem solved; others made worse.
