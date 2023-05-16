Put off last fall due to public opposition and lack of clarity, a proposal to change the minimum lot size in Keene’s rural district from 5 acres to 2 acres is back before the city council Thursday. But the councilors ought to step back before taking a vote on it.
The idea came up last summer, proposed by city planning staff as a way to create more housing in the city. Along with other changes to the rural zone, it made its way through the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee. But with many members of the public and some city officials objecting, it was jettisoned from that ordinance before the PLD panel recommended approval to the full council.
At the time, PLD Chair Kate Bosley told The Sentinel she felt there needed to be another opportunity for the public to weigh in on the lot size aspect of the ordinance.
That opportunity occurred May 4 at a city council public hearing, during which almost every speaker who wasn’t a city employee spoke against the proposal.
Among the issues they raised — most of which were also raised last year, but never adequately addressed — were the tax effects of suddenly making one developable lot into two, or two into five; the effects of citywide development on erosion and flooding; the economic effects of adding residents and homes in need of city services; and how the change would actually help spark the kind of housing Keene needs, which is affordable housing for workers.
At the May 10 PLD meeting, Community Development Director Jesse Rounds noted the change is not directly intended to increase “workforce or affordable housing.” But that was definitely how it was pitched last year, and it’s how some councilors continue to speak about it. And at the public hearing the week before, Rounds himself was talking about the ordinance in terms of how much the region needs workers. But as more than one speaker at the hearing noted, subdividing a 5-acre parcel into two lots in the rural zone isn’t going to result in anything remotely affordable for the workers being discussed. Whether there would eventually be a trickle-down effect on housing is debatable.
At the public hearing, Rounds also said land values won’t “automatically” increase under the proposal, and that any change would be dictated by the market, not the city. That’s the kind of technical point upon which gun manufacturers claim zero responsibility for gun violence because “who knows how they’ll be used?” The answer is everyone knows, and the same holds true here. Of course the values will change, as city officials are well aware.
This isn’t to take sides, but rather to note there are a lot of issues being discussed — very valid issues — for which no concrete answers have yet been provided.
Will more building in upland areas, even in modest increments, affect flooding downtown? Rounds notes protections have been added to city codes to help, but the truth is, until the next hundred-year storm hits after that buildout takes place, we don’t know.
What will the economic effects on the city be of adding homes in areas the farthest from already-strained city services?
There’s a lot to digest. Rounds noted the rural district covers more than 14,000 of the city’s 20,000 acres. But it is not contiguous. Some areas may seem far better prospects for subdividing. The proposal, though, makes pretty much a blanket change in potential density.
Conservation commission member Eloise Clark testified it goes against the goals of the city’s master plan. Rounds told the councilors it meshes with it. Who’s right? We don’t know. More importantly, we suspect the councilors may not, either, because of all the conflicting information they’re receiving.
Why a blanket change in the biggest zone in the city, rather than a more targeted approach? Why a change to 2 acres instead of 3 or 4 — or, as Councilor Mike Giacomo asked, 3.712?
The density change may well be a good move. Or it might be an unnecessary one, given other recent efforts to spur more housing in the city. We don’t buy that it’s going to turn rural Keene into the “urban sprawl” of Nashua, but neither do we believe the tax effects and other issues have been adequately resolved.
Then there’s this: Once a change like this is made, you can’t easily go back. That is, once you have a less-restrictive zoning, trying to make it more restrictive could — and often does — prompt a rush to development before the new changes are made, because any plans filed before the change is made are grandfathered. So there’s a lot at stake and much of the debate remains unsettled, as far as we can tell.
To us, that’s a recipe that calls for more than a pinch of patience; in this case, putting off a vote until more of the issues have been resolved.
