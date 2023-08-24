Through the years, we’ve noted one of the biggest threats to our form of democracy is apathy — not only among those who don’t bother to vote, but also among those unwilling to step forward and serve their community in public office. And while national elections often boost interest and dominate the airwaves and cyberspace, it’s the off-year, local campaigns that really measure the level of citizen involvement.
There have been many city elections in Keene where the ballot offered voters few options. Quite often, candidates are elected, or re-elected, without opposition. In a city of nearly 23,000 whose taxpayers are funding a budget of almost $68 million, that’s more than a little appalling.
There have been exceptions, with the 2015 and 2019 municipal elections being notable for the number of candidates throwing their hats in the ring. But the 2021 elections reverted to too-frequent form. Four of six ward council seats up for a vote went uncontested, and of the two actual races, an incumbent won one and a former councilor won the other. Eight candidates ran for the five at-large seats, with four incumbents and a former councilor winning. Not a lot of fresh faces there.
The filing period for this fall’s city elections opened only last week, and it’s too soon to tell how contested they will be. There will be open seats for mayor and at least two council positions. So far, mostly incumbents have filed for the council seats up for election, though in Ward 3 councilor Bryan Lake faces a challenge from Steven Ringland and Michael Winograd. And two thus far — Bradford Hutchinson and Jay Kahn — have filed to replace Mayor George Hansel, who’s stepping down.
For the city’s well-being, the hope is for spirited interest in running in this fall’s election. That’s no comment on the incumbents. Nor is it advocating upheaval, but rather participation. As is usually the case, the mayor and council have had much on their plates the past two years. And, as shown not least by the vigorous debate over the downtown infrastructure project, there’s been obvious dissatisfaction from some quarters.
There is a remedy for that. If you think a change of direction is warranted, or just want to have more direct say over taxes or other areas of concern, then step up. All of us, including those now occupying the seats of local power, will benefit from competition.
Admittedly, the incumbents might not see it that way, but the only dynamic worse than stagnancy among the mayor and councilors is apathy among the voters. Contested races help keep both at bay. Even if those now holding the seats remain, they’ll have been challenged and reminded that their seats are borrowed, not owned.
And that doesn’t address the undercard races for election officials in each ward — the moderators, selectpersons, clerks and checklist supervisors. In 2021, only one of those races was contested and in Ward 1, no one ran for a third ward selectperson position. Filling these positions is essential to overseeing the elections, and the City Clerk’s Office is urging people to run for these offices, particularly in Ward 1.
And there’s another hope — that party affiliation not become an issue. Keene’s city charter specifies its mayor and councilors are nonpartisan positions. No “D” or “R” appears on the ballot beside a candidate’s name, and any primary that’s held is simply to winnow the overall field, not to decide a party’s representative. Nevertheless, state and local party organizations have stepped in on past occasions. That’s unfortunate indeed, largely because most issues relevant to the running of the city aren’t ideological, but practical, and local officials typically do what they ought to do: make their choices based on what’s best for the city and its residents.
These days, the political atmosphere is almost oppressive. But at the city level, although candidates may well differ in approach — including along the services vs. taxes lines that echo some of the national ideological arguments — there is no role for party affiliation as an issue.
Rather, viewpoints of all sorts are welcome. Please step up and include yours.
Candidates, who must be registered Keene voters as of Aug. 15, have until Sept. 5 to pay a $2 filing fee — $5 to run for mayor. Or, free of charge, they can submit a petition to run, bearing the signatures of at least 50 registered city voters in the applicable ward or voting district, by Sept. 8. The primary is slated for Oct. 3; the general election, for Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.