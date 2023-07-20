After torrential rain last week, repairs to flood-damaged roads continue. Flooding throughout the region has dominated the headlines, but one important story behind the story is the diligence of area public works employees who have been toiling at all hours to mitigate the damage.
These workers — on whom we rely in winter to plow and sand our roads, among other less-visible tasks — deserve recognition for providing yeoman’s service repairing washed-out roads this stormy summer.
Heavy rain that began the weekend of July 8 caused flooding in communities across New Hampshire, as well Vermont and New York. Locally, roads in several towns gave way to rushing flood waters.
WMUR reported last week that public works crews from various New Hampshire communities were even crossing town lines to help repair roads washed out by floodwaters. For example, crews from Bedford, Wilton and Derry assisted in the Sullivan County town of Washington, where the director of public works said the damage was the worst he’d seen in 30 years.
In the Monadnock Region, damage from flooding is expected to total millions of dollars, so there’s a lot of work to do. In Swanzey alone, the toll is anticipated to fall in the range of $1 million to $2 million, Town Administrator Michael Branley said.
In an interview with Sentinel staff writer Christopher Cartwright late last week, Branley said the town remains focused on stabilizing roads to protect residents. Because of road damage, Swanzey put off its annual Old Home Day, scheduled for Saturday. Among the streets closed were Dunn Hill, Honey Hill and Atkinson Hill roads. The latter two have since reopened to residents and emergency vehicles, Branley announced this week, “thanks to the tremendous work of our Department of Public Works and various contractors.”
The state Department of Transportation sent a crew to Winchester to repair a collapsed stretch of Route 10 near Kapper Drive. Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Nelson and Stoddard also reported road closures as a result of the deluge.
Rain washed out many of Acworth’s roads, according to a report this week by The Sentinel’s Hunter Oberst, and caused the collapse of the Forest Road Bridge.
Flooding and structural damage led to closure of the Liberty Farm Road bridge in Antrim after a water release last week from Island Pond Dam in Stoddard.
Flooding along Thayer Brook Road in Alstead resulted in a bridge collapse, and crews had to plan to work the weekend to construct a bypass for residents on the north end of the road. Thayer Brook Road has since reopened to residents and emergency vehicles.
In Hinsdale, the five-man highway crew and three-man water crew continue to roll out trucks and heavy equipment from the shop on River Road. Town Administrator Kathryn Lynch said repairs to washed-out Plain Road Extension (Gulf Road) are expected to cost around $70,000, while fixes to a private way leading to a municipal well are anticipated to cost another $6,000.
During a July 11 visit to Winchester’s Forest Lake Dam, where the spillway collapsed during the rainstorms, Gov. Chris Sununu said that, especially in flood-prone areas, the state needs to revamp long-term plans for repaving and restabilizing roads. We’re facing a new normal, portending a busy future for public works crews.
So far this summer, the region has experienced an unusually heavy amount of rain. Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said last week the Monadnock Region has received two to three times the amount of rainfall it normally does. Some parts of Cheshire County have seen the equivalent of an entire summer of rainfall, as much as 14 inches or more, in just one month.
The presence of public works crews on the roads may become more frequent, as precipitation is likely to increase due to climate change, according to Elizabeth Burakowski, a research assistant professor in earth science at the University of New Hampshire. Echoing the governor’s thoughts, she recommended communities improve infrastructure now to accommodate the increased risk of damage from extreme storms in the future.
Meanwhile, crews working hard to restore roads throughout the region deserve our gratitude.
