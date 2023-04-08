Secular and religious observances often seem to coincide with, even reflect, specific times of the year. Halloween and the Mexican Day of the Dead occur at a time when, in nature, things are dying; Thanksgiving comes at the end of the harvest season; Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa fall near the winter solstice. And in several of the world’s major religions, springtime arrives (at least in the northern hemisphere) and reflects solemn and important days.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year began several weeks ago, on March 22, but the holiest night — Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny — falls this year on April 17. It notes the night when the Quran was sent down from Heaven and when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement and devotion. In a way, it’s a time of renewal of the spirit and the body, as Muslims fast each day during the month.
For most Christians, Holy Week began with Palm Sunday this past Sunday and culminates with Easter Sunday. For Jews, Passover started Wednesday evening and runs through Thursday.
For these latter two, the connection to the themes of spring is particularly strong.
For most Americans, even non-Christians, Sunday may mean the hunting of candy or plastic eggs — for the hard-core, maybe even real, hard-boiled, dyed eggs. It may mean store-bought cards or baskets filled with chocolate bunnies and cellophane strips intended to evoke actual grass. Like Christmas and Halloween, Easter has been embraced by no one in our society quite as fiercely as by retailers. It has become one more occasion that amps up the pressure to consume.
It might also be the excuse for a big, family dinner of ham or lamb, or a visit to relatives, decked out in fancier-than-normal clothing. It might even mean a trip to church, to hear the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
Easter is about love, and sacrifice. But it’s also about the three R’s. (No, not reduce, reuse, recycle — those you can break out a little later this month for Earth Day.) We mean renewal, rebirth, resurrection. For believers, it is the greatest comeback story in history and the climax of the entire New Testament.
And whether it’s a story you grew up with, or even believe in, it’s worth a listen. Because what a story it is!
It’s filled with corruption and betrayal, faith and doubt, pain and death and, ultimately, life anew. It speaks to many themes familiar to us all — a baffling governmental malfeasance and disregard for individual freedom; a squirrelly bureaucrat and callous law-enforcement officers; religious persecution and what constitutes a threat to the security of the prevailing order. It’s the tale of a ragtag band of misfits and believers, behind a charismatic leader, taking on an empire.
It’s a tale of rebellion, of paying the ultimate price for daring to speak out, of sacrificing all for others, and of redemption.
In short, it’s an inspiration.
The most basic principle of the story of Jesus is love and acceptance. Unlike the wrathful God of the Old Testament, this manifestation of God, the son, is loving, without fault. He teaches acceptance and lives a simple life of helping others. Those tales of curing lepers, feeding the hungry and constantly striving to lift up the oppressed are the micro to the story’s macro: that Jesus died for us all, a horrible death at that, to save us. Through that death, and subsequent resurrection, he brought about a renewal of humanity’s value.
Passover is also a celebration of renewal.
It commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt and a life of slavery, reclaiming, or renewing, their freedom. One might well say it was the rebirth of the Jewish people, who had been under the rule of the pharaohs for generations.
And the Jewish celebration has an even more pointed meaning in the wake of the pandemic. The story of the 10 plagues, which God unleashed upon the Egyptians to force them to release the enslaved Jews, culminates in the passing over of homes marked with a religious symbol, allowing the Jews to escape the last of those plagues — the death of each family’s firstborn.
For those who have been touched by the worst of COVID, losing friends, family or others, or perhaps having had their own battle to overcome the effects of the virus, the resonance of the Passover story is undeniable.
With the passing of winter and arrival of spring, signs of rebirth are all around us: budding trees and flowers; pregnant and newborn animals — even the spirit is reborn in the lengthening days and warming temperatures after the cold and dormant winter.
For those of any religious persuasion, or none at all, the rebirth, renewal and resurrection that spring in New England has to offer ought to be welcome indeed.
