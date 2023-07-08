Cheshire Medical Center has paid a price for its lapses that led to a large amount of fentanyl going missing over a matter of two years. That price is a $2 million fine from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency – plus a previous $55,000 levied by the state.
But while the DEA action may seem to bring the situation to a conclusion, there remain too many questions the hospital has been unwilling to answer to truly say it’s been put to rest.
Cheshire Medical is the primary medical facility in the region, and part of a health organization with even greater reach. It is both a private entity and, its administrators have insisted in the past, a public institution. As such, it owes that public — its prospective patients — answers.
What we do know is that the DEA reported 23.9 gallons of drugs, 21.4 of them fentanyl — nearly three times what was originally reported to the state, according to documents from the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification — and additional medications went missing from the hospital between April 30, 2020, and April 12, 2022. The bags of solution and pills also included midazolam, lorazepam, hydromorphone and morphine sulfate. An ICU nurse, who has since died, had reported stealing hundreds of 50 ml. bags of fentanyl solution, but investigators determined her admission didn’t account for all of what went missing. The DEA has since determined that drug losses continued to occur after the nurse’s death and after remedial changes were put in place to prevent such losses.
In connection with the drug loss, the OPLC disciplined Cheshire Medical’s chief nursing officer, pharmacist-in-charge/director of pharmacy and a pharmacist — none of whom are still employed by the hospital. It required the splitting of the pharmacist-in-charge and director of pharmacy positions. The N.H. Board of Pharmacy placed restrictions on the hospital’s pharmacy license for three years and the DEA is requiring Cheshire Medical to implement a three-year corrective action plan.
Various investigators determined the hospital had failed on several accounts. The DEA reported “recordkeeping deficiencies” such as failing to maintain accurate purchase and dispensation records. The hospital reportedly also failed to regularly review reports to look for possible diversion and did not enforce various controlled substance security policies.
Hospitals use a lot of drugs, and during the height of the COVID pandemic, one nurse noted, Cheshire Medical’s safety precautions became more lax. That and the chaotic demand placed on the hospital’s ER and ICU by the pandemic might easily account for a portion of the missing drugs being attributed to poor record-keeping — that is, they may have been properly administered, but improperly tracked. One nurse reported the usual precautions became less stringent during the pandemic because the staff trusted each other.
But it’s apparent from investigatory documents that safety measures were simply inadequate as well. The nurse caught stealing fentanyl told authorities she’d stolen as many as 200 bags in a month, and said she slipped in a back entrance and obtained them from an automated dispensing machine that was supposed to be tracking who had access to what. She reportedly told another nurse it was “easy” to steal the drug, and told supervisors she stole almost every day.
The hospital has taken a number of measures since finding out about what U.S. Attorney Jane Young called “a shockingly high percentage of drugs missing from [Cheshire Medical’s] inventory.” Some were voluntary, others ordered. It changed to a new style of dispensing machine immediately. A statement from Cheshire Medical noted it’s also implemented “training and education of clinical staff, hiring a drug diversion specialist, enhancing physical security measures, deploying controlled substance surveillance software, and implementing new practices for oversight of these drugs.”
That sounds like a mix of specific and vague steps meant to reassure without actually divulging much. And yet it’s the strongest, most specific information the hospital has released about its actions since the thefts were first reported.
Why the hospital would be so reluctant to tell the public more about what it’s done is unknown. Certainly it’s not about divulging security secrets; those who work there and might be tempted to divert drugs in the future surely know the steps taken. And prospective patients and others in the community would be more reassured knowing the specific security actions.
Among the unanswered questions hospital leaders should address is whether patient care was compromised by that “shockingly high percentage” of missing drugs. The nurse originally caught stealing fentanyl reported she was revealed because another nurse went to get a bag of the drug for a patient in need and couldn’t, because it had been stolen earlier. That sure sounds like a problem.
The hospital has had a strong reputation as a pillar of the community for many decades. We wouldn’t say what occurred could have happened to anyone, because it’s clear staff screwed up in multiple ways. But it is easy to see how something like it could have occurred during a pandemic, and the institution’s leaders have responded appropriately for the most part. Now that the criminal investigation is concluded, we’d hope they would speak more freely.
The DEA hasn’t been much more forthcoming. It’s refused to say how much of the missing drugs it believes the nurse used and where the rest might have gone. It’s also kept mum about what the street value of that much fentanyl would be and the effect on the community if it were distributed.
All in all, there seems to be a continuing effort not to tell those most at risk — prospective patients in the region — much about what Young deemed “one of the largest settlements of drug diversion claims against a hospital in the country.”
