The state Supreme Court heard arguments last week in a case brought by a Manchester parent who says she wasn’t informed when her child began using a different name and identifying as a different gender at school — something to which the parent objected.
While a parent’s desire to be aware is understandable, schools shouldn’t be put in the position of having to “out” a student.
The fight for “parental rights,” now being waged not only in the N.H. Legislature, but also in other legislative bodies throughout the country, represents yet another thinly veiled attempt by those on the far right to sow distrust in public institutions and to rationalize the need for education vouchers that funnel public money to private schools, often religious. Worse, in the process it also targets students who are already vulnerable and questioning their identities.
The New Hampshire Legislature is grappling with a bill that would require, among other things, that public schools fully answer parents’ questions about how their children are expressing gender identity — or risk the possibility of a lawsuit.
Senate Bill 272 requires that, if parents ask, schools must tell them whether their children are using new names or pronouns. It also says parents have the right to know which extracurricular activities, clubs and organizations their children are participating in.
Parents, why not ask your children these questions?
Last week, the N.H. House Education Committee deadlocked on the bill, voting along party lines, so now SB 272 will go before the full House without a committee recommendation, possibly as soon as Thursday. The measure passed last month in the Senate, where Republicans — all of whom cosponsored the measure — hold the majority.
Proponents say the measure is necessary to keep parents fully informed about their children, while opponents say it would put educators in an untenable position.
And therein lies the rub. Parents and children need to find ways to talk to one another about sensitive topics, including gender identity, without putting schools in the middle.
Proponents of the bill insinuate that schools are usurping their “primary rights” in the upbringing of their children. In reality, public schools exist to educate children.
With these “parental rights” come responsibilities. Parents are responsible for meeting the basic needs of their children so that schools can focus on academics and not be involved in a counterproductive environment that detracts from this important mission. When basic needs are met at home, schools don’t have to divert resources to step in where parents have failed.
Ideally, parents should send their children to school fed, clean and appropriately dressed, feeling safe, loved and accepted, prepared to focus on learning. They should honor the privilege of public education.
Instead, some parents and politicians have scapegoated public schools for society’s ills. Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Georges Mills, said SB 272 and other measures like it are part of a nationwide movement to “disrupt, dismantle and defame” public schools.
Why those living in a democracy, which relies on an educated citizenry, would do this is anyone’s guess.
Parents’ desire to know important information about their kids is understandable. But because gender identity has nothing to do with breaking the law or school rules, educators shouldn’t be put in the position of policing the matter. Moreover, if children aren’t telling their parents about such behavior or seeking their counsel, there’s likely a reason.
Local superintendents say SB 272 is a solution in search of a problem. In an April 22 article by Sentinel Statehouse reporter Rick Green, Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte pointed out that almostall of the parents’ rights enumerated in the bill are already spelled out in state law. She questioned why lawmakers would then waste time on such legislation.
Robert Malay, SAU 29 superintendent, said he’s aware of few instances when issues related to gender identity have cropped up, and in most of those cases, the parents were already involved. In other instances, he said, school staff would work through encouraging the students “to have a conversation with a parent or guardian without having to tell them to do it.”
This is a sane approach.
Instead of creating a hostile environment, which paints public schools as the enemy, parents should look in the mirror and focus on their own responsibilities to their children. Opening the lines of communication at home would be a start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.