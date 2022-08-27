Forty-five years ago, Keene officials faced a choice. The city’s population was growing – fast. According to former Mayor Kendall Lane, Keene’s population grew by 12 percent between 1950 and 1960, and 16 percent between 1960 and 1970. Further, from 1940 to 1975, the population grew by 50 percent. That degree of growth puts much strain on municipal resources. Water, sewer, police, fire, schools — all true needs and all expensive.
How to check that growth in order to keep up with services and other needs? According to Lane, one way was to rezone parts of the city to lessen the potential for new building. In the rural zone, City Council raised the minimum lot size for new homes from 2 acres to 5. That made it much less attractive for developers looking to site subdivisions, as they’d net far fewer house lots in the same tract of land.
While it may not have been the only measure taken or the only dynamic at play, it worked. From 1980 to 2020, the city’s population has grown by just 7.4 percent. We’re now at the point where the city has closed one of its five elementary schools and has, over past few decades, acquired a reputation (perhaps unfairly) as unfriendly toward development, both residential and commercial.
Aware of this, and seeking to make things easier for anyone seeking to build or change property in the city, Keene’s planning and zoning departments have been overhauling parts of the city’s codes over the past few years. They rewrote the code for downtown development to streamline the process and get rid of some of the minor, but annoying inconveniences in the ordinance.
Now, with an eye toward a major complaint of businesses — that potential workers can’t find housing — and prospective residents — that what housing does exist is too expensive — city leaders are looking at ways to encourage housing development.
And the major tool: reverting rural zoning to allow homes on lots of 2 acres or more.
A zoning proposal now before the City Council would do that, plus it would change the allowed uses to include multifamily housing units, and overhaul what’s allowed in the city’s conservation residential development regulations.
The thinking seems to be that by encouraging more new housing, even if it isn’t all particularly affordable, home prices and rents will eventually ease as supply draws closer to demand. The growth of a few more homes — say, three more single-family homes per 10 acres — won’t mean that much. But allowing a few apartment or condo complexes surely could.
The council has slated a public hearing on the matter for its Sept. 1 meeting. Typically, with zoning issues, those in the vicinity of the change or project are the only ones to show up and be heard. But keep in mind this change will affect the entire city. Just as the 1977 change ground development almost to a halt — the population change over the past 20 years has been just about zero — reversing the zoning could spark big gains the city, and taxpayers, aren’t really prepared for at the moment.
Keep in mind the city’s current tax base is based on that 5-acre minimum. Valuations may change when neighbors are suddenly able to subdivide their properties. And that’s not even considering the potential service needs a faster-growing city population might incur.
More housing — especially the affordable kind — is absolutely desirable in Keene. The proposed zoning changes may be the best way to achieve this, and thus desirable as well. But anyone concerned about what the changes will mean in their neighborhood, or throughout the city, ought to take part.
