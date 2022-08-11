When Steven Russo took the reins of the Keene Police Department five years ago, it wasn’t something he was expecting. Russo, then a captain in charge of the department’s administration, couldn’t have foreseen that his predecessor’s stint as chief would be so brief. But Brian Costa’s unexpected death at age 46, less than two years after becoming chief, left a breach at the top, and Russo stepped in.
A little more than five years later, Russo is stepping down, retiring Sept. 1 at age 61 after what he termed 44 years “in two difficult careers.” Russo served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a sergeant major after 21 years before joining KPD as a patrolman in 1999. He had been a captain with the Keene department for seven years before becoming interim, then quickly, full-time chief.
The position he stepped into five years ago was certainly not an easy one. The state was in the midst of an opioid epidemic (as were many). Attracting qualified new officers was a challenge, and remains so. He guided the department through the depths of a global pandemic.
But those won’t be the things that define him as chief. More likely, it will be his response to the growing social justice movement in the wake of the George Floyd murder in May 2020.
When Black Lives Matter protests came to Keene’s Central Square, Russo, along with Sheriff Eli Rivera, walked the perimeter of the crowd holding signs saying “We hear you” — a strong symbol that even in a city and region noted for a lack of racial diversity, there would be no resting on the presumption that “it won’t happen here.”
And Russo backed up that message. Acting on recommendations by the governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, Russo initiated implicit-biases training for his department and worked to update ethics training in the department. A partnership he forged with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies developed a program that was approved by the Police Standards and Training Council.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon noted Russo also established the department’s first in-house peer-to-peer program to support officers with mental health issues.
Perhaps most indicative of his commitment and openness to change, he put aside his prior opposition to the use of officer-worn body cameras — one of the key LEACT recommendations — and worked to obtain funds to make them a reality in Keene.
That’s not to say Russo’s turn at the helm was flawless. He was often reticent to part with public information — as many in law enforcement are. That extended to fighting, along with Dragon, the full release of the department’s use-of-force policy in the wake of both the Floyd case and an incident at Keene High School in which cellphone video showed a KPD officer tackling a student in the hallway.
Dragon has said the search for a replacement for Russo will begin with internal candidates. The city has a long history of promoting chiefs from within.
Wherever the next Keene police chief comes from, we’d hope attention will be paid during the interviews to two areas in which there’s room for improvement in the department.
One is the aforementioned issue of transparency. Russo has worked hard to maintain a departmental reputation of fairness and professionalism in the community. But while we recognize there are, at times, very valid reasons for withholding information, it’s worth noting that every time he or others in the department clam up just when citizens are most eager to know what’s going on, they harm that reputation. Real transparency is a key to earning the public trust.
Also, thought should be given to diversifying the department. Keene’s police don’t have the historical issue with diversity that the Keene Fire Department has, but it’s hardly the United Colors of Benetton, either. Even in a famously not-so racially diverse region and state, there is value in the police force reflecting the community, which is diversifying.
So congratulations to Chief Russo on a well-earned retirement, and best wishes to Dragon and others in finding as capable a leader.
