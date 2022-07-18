Now that hopes for federal investment in measures to mitigate climate change have been dashed by a West Virginia Democrat who personally profits from coal interests and who has received more campaign donations from the fossil-fuel industry than any other senator, the states will likely have to step into the breach.
Citing inflation, Sen. Joe Manchin last week withdrew his support for President Biden’s package of policies to reduce global warming. In a 50/50 Senate, Manchin’s support is critical because no Republican senators are willing to vote for major climate legislation.
“No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have,” Manchin said in a prepared statement, “it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add more fuel to this inflation fire.”
We can’t afford to add fuel to global warming, either. Like inflation, climate change is occurring in real time; it is not a “tomorrow” problem. But unlike inflation, which is relatively temporary, if we fail to act now on climate change, the effects could be devastating and irreversible.
As Britons bake in record heat, we in New Hampshire are experiencing our own effects of climate change. Cyanobacteria blooms, which thrive in warm nutrient-rich water, are ruining a day at the beach for many this summer. Posing a health risk to humans and animals, the blooms of blue-green algae are occurring on more of the state’s bodies of water than ever before, according to an NHPR report.
Seacoast residents are witnessing sea-level rise leading to the flooding of streets and homes. Basements of historic structures at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth routinely fill with up to 2 feet of water for much of the winter, according to a N.H. Bulletin report this week, resulting in mold, mildew and wood rot, crumbling foundations dating back 300 years or older.
The most recent N.H. Climate Assessment, released last month by the University of New Hampshire, says the state is becoming progressively warmer and wetter. “The state can expect a new normal with concerningly high temperatures and more extreme precipitation events if changes are not made to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases as well as transition to efficient low carbon sources of energy,” the university said in a statement June 29.
Yet New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in setting targets for limiting greenhouse-gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy.
Warmer winters with less snow, heavier rain interspersed with periods of drought, and more days of extreme heat could have life-altering implications for Granite Staters. Experts across state agencies, from the Department of Environmental Services to Fish and Game, have weighed in with their predictions: Skiers and snowmobilers will find it more difficult to enjoy their sports. Maple-sugaring operations will decline. Anglers will see brook trout and other cold-water fish replaced by warm-water species, such as yellow perch and small-mouth bass. Disease-carrying ticks will thrive.
Greenhouse-gas emissions are resulting in warming that could make New Hampshire’s climate more like South Carolina’s by 2050, according to The Nature Conservancy. UNH researchers found a 74 percent increase in the amount of energy required for cooling in New Hampshire since 1971.
President Biden hopes to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, based on 2005 levels — the target an international consortium of scientists has deemed necessary to avert the worst impacts of climate change. Without Manchin’s support, Congress is unlikely to make a substantial investment in climate policy before the midterm elections, when the balance of power could tilt in favor of Republicans, stalling climate legislation for at least two more years.
We kick this can down the road at our own peril.
The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire released a report last week analyzing the economic impacts of potential federal investments in climate and clean-energy frameworks. The report shows that federal investment in clean-energy tax credits, infrastructure, transportation and building electrification, as well as reforestation and conservation grants, could yield about 4,400 new Granite State jobs.
Absent such investment from the federal government, states can still implement their own measures to reduce the impacts of climate change. Several have already done so. All New England states — except New Hampshire — have set aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing renewables.
It’s time for the Granite State to get on board. Renewable energy offers a way forward, reducing costly reliance on fossil fuels.
A yearly report from ISO New England, which manages the region’s power grid, says the grid, which now runs predominantly on natural gas, will shift toward renewable energy as consumers increasingly turn to green technology like heat pumps and electric vehicles.
This presents a tremendous opportunity for the power sector of the economy. And it’s a win for anyone who enjoys New Hampshire’s four seasons and remains unwilling to trade snow skiing for water skiing, trout for bass and maple trees for palmettos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.