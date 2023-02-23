Several bills attempting to place modest limits on gun ownership in the Granite State came up for discussion in the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee last week, and it seems clear that while they may proceed to votes in the full House, none has much chance of actually becoming state law.
The most notable of the bunch is House Bill 76, which would require a 72-hour period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm. The measure is intended to give people time to cool off, get help or change their mind if they are distraught and bent on suicide or harming others.
Opposing the bill, Winchester Republican Jennifer Rhodes threw out the common “damsel in distress” card: “I could not think of a worse situation than telling a woman that she has to wait three days to protect herself,” she said. She went on to say the bill’s provision to allow someone in such a situation to obtain a gun isn’t clear enough. “It doesn’t explain how you express that fear,” she said. “Is that a verbal fear? Is there going to be a form that has to be filled out?”
Rhodes made it seem far more muddled than it is. Though it’s rather short in text, HB 76 does in fact explain explicitly that an exception would be made for anyone who: “Has obtained a valid restraining order from a court under circumstances where the person feared for his or her own personal safety; or … Expresses to a law enforcement officer a reasonable fear for his or her own personal safety.” Form or not, that seems pretty cut-and-dried.
Could someone — let’s follow Rhodes’ argument and say a woman — fear for her life and yet not be willing to tell a police officer that or be unwilling to seek out a protective order? Certainly. But then, in such a situation, how could running out and quickly buying a gun improve the dynamic in any way? Is she really saying throwing a gun into such a volatile situation is preferable to seeking protection? Wow.
There was one firearms bill N.H. House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommended in a 10-9 party-line vote that the full House pass. House Bill 351 would strengthen the penalties for adults in cases where a child gains access to a gun and uses it in a crime, discharges it recklessly or negligently, or uses it in a threatening or reckless manner — including bringing it to school or another public building. It would up the penalty for the adult to a misdemeanor in most circumstances, but it could go as high as a class B felony if the child shoots the gun and injures or kills himself or another person.
Even that meager victory — gained on the strength of stories of tragic results of adults leaving unsecured firearms around their homes — will likely not sway the GOP-majority in either chamber.
“We’ve reached a point on many of these bills, and [HB 76] seems to be one of them, where literally no matter what we do, [nothing] is enough to address some concerns,” said Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth.
The sad truth is that New Hampshire conservatives are cowed by the gun industry, from the governor on down, and move in lockstep to protect that industry and its loud minority of gun owners crying that the Second Amendment cannot, under any circumstances, be acknowledged to have limitations. They say this even though a majority of voters — even of gun owners — favor responsible controls such as HB 76. They say it even though such right-wing legal icons as Justice Antonin Scalia have made clear there is room for limits on gun ownership. “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment right is not unlimited …. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,” he noted in District of Columbia v. Heller.
So when Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said imposing a three-day waiting period would interfere with people’s right to own guns because “I firmly believe a right delayed is a right denied,” his view not only ignores the safety and health of Granite Staters and visitors, it also goes against both common and judicial sense.
Of course rights can be delayed. They are all the time, in myriad ways — in contracts, negotiations, laws, regulations and more. Every time a planning or zoning board tells an applicant they won’t approve a plan until conditions are met, “rights” are delayed. Every time the police break up a volatile gathering, telling a speaker they can have their say, but not here and now because it’s inciting violence, a right is delayed. And properly so.
Notably, almost every battle over gun safety in Concord plays out against a backdrop of tragedy on a national level, because hardly a week goes by without news of some senseless shooting that might have been avoided had not half of our politicians subjugated themselves to the gun industry and its campaign donations.
This time it was Lansing, Mich., whose Shirley Jackson lottery ticket came up, an incident made even more troubling because one of the students at Michigan State University sheltering in place had gone through the same thing 11 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., as a 6th-grader. Another had been through a high school shooting in Oxford, Ill., outside Detroit, just 14 months ago.
That’s right. We’re now creating school shooting “veterans” who are still barely adults, whose right to live a normal life has been not only delayed, but demolished.
The clock is ticking, and when the Granite State’s time comes to host such an incident of our own, perhaps lawmakers will then see the folly of their spinelessness.
