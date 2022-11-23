It’s been a spell since we’ve published Edward Winslow’s account of what may have been the first colonist Thanksgiving. Historical revisionism is so rife these days that even the origin of Thanksgiving is in some dispute.
So, several decades ago, we picked what has become the official Sentinel account. The party took place in October 1621 at Plimoth Plantation, in Plymouth, Mass. It was outlined by Winslow in a letter to a friend in England. Given current uncertain times, we felt it would be a good idea to bring back a few historical verities.
“Our corne did prouve well & God be praysed we had a good increase of Indian corne,” Winslow wrote. “The barly was indifferent good, although the pease not worth the gathering. ... our harvest being gotten in, our governour sent foure men on fowling, that so we might after a speciall manner rejoyce together, after we had gathered the fruits of our labours ; they foure in one day killed as much fowle, as with a little helpe beside, served the Company almost a weeke, at which time amongst other Recreations, we exercised our Armes, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst the rest their greatest king Massasoyt, with some ninetie men, whom for three dayes we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five Deere, which they brought to the Plantation and bestowed on our Governour, and upon the Captaine and others. And although it be not always so plentifull, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so farre from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plentie.”
The charm of that account — aside from the spelling — is that it contains all the traditional elements of Thanksgiving: lots of birds and other foods, a meal shared with native Americans, spiritual gratitude.
Since then, the date of the celebration has been shuffled around a bit. It was in December for a time, then — by proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln — moved to the last Thursday in November. Finally, President Franklin Roosevelt shifted it to the fourth Thursday in November, to accommodate a longer Christmas-shopping season.
In the centuries since that first Thanksgiving in Massachusetts, successive generations of Americans have created and maintained one of the most stable and free societies on Earth. We are free to live where we please, work where we please, travel where we please, speak out as we please, worship as we please, and not worship, if that is what we please.
But there can be no freedom without individual obligation. Americans have always had to struggle with economic, racial and ethnic injustices, with ignorance and intolerance, with the challenge of living in harmony with the rest of the world, with nations that have their own historical traditions and points of pride. Those struggles continue on all fronts today, in our individual consciences, in newspaper editorial pages and letters to the editor, on broadcast talk shows, on the Internet, in our streets, clubs and living rooms, in the halls of government, and in our country’s polling places.
Tomorrow is a day of rest for this nation of critics, a time to contemplate the fruits of pease and fowling, and to reflect on the many things that are right in our lives and in our country. The struggles will resume first thing on Friday. Meanwhile, happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.