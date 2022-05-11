Supporters of education in Croydon are fortunate to have had a second chance.
In March, anti-government Free Staters took advantage of apathy among voters to slash the school district budget roughly in half, from a proposed $1.7 million to about $800,000. The vote was 20-14.
That’s right, just 14 people supportive of the town’s schools showed up at the annual district meeting. If not for the drastic repercussions, one might be tempted to say they got what they deserved.
That would be childish, however, given the stakes for Croydon students. After the unexpected vote in March, school officials assessed the budget handed them and determined it would mean closing the town’s only public school, K-4 Croydon Elementary School. Those students would become guinea pigs in a Granite State first partnership between the school district and a private company, Prenda, under which they’d be taught in “learning pods” staffed by something called “learning guides” rather than accredited teachers. That’s right: The “best” solution under those circumstances is, according to the town’s school board, to pay a private company to help set up group learning without certified teachers.
Students in grades 5 and higher would have to tuition into public, charter or private schools. But the district would provide just $9,000 per student for that, and many schools charge more in tuition, meaning parents would have to make up the difference. “I could be spending $27,000 a year just to send my kids to public school, which is audacious. I can’t afford to do that,” one parent told N.H. Public Radio.
The shock of the March budget vote spurred parents and other school supporters into action. They waged a spirited campaign to undo the district meeting results. They were able to do so only because state law provides a chance to revisit school budgets, but only if at least half the town’s registered voters show up to a special meeting and vote, and the majority opt to change the budget.
In Croydon’s case, the pro-schools campaign, dubbed We Stand Up for Croydon Students, succeeded. The vote drew 60 percent of voters, who backed the $1.7 million budget, 377-2.
Such a result is no sure thing, as voters in Marlow found out in 2019. After approving a $2,080,138 operating budget — up 32 percent from the previous year, based on expected special education costs — the district found it wouldn’t have to cover $250,000 of that expected cost. After voters tried going to court, unsuccessfully, they turned to calling for a special meeting, hoping to draw at least half of registered voters to cut $250,000 from the budget. Though those at the meeting did support the cut, they failed to get even half the number of voters needed for the vote to take effect.
Thus, it’s a mechanism voters can use to right what they feel are wrongs done by a small numbers of voters at deliberative sessions or on Election Day, or to adjust to unforeseen circumstances But the bar is high, as it should be, for changing budgets outside of the normal process shouldn’t be an easy task.
But then, neither should taking over a school district’s most important annual session, at which key decisions are made. The Free Staters — which included the school board chair, by the way — managed to cut the budget in half with less than two dozen votes. Also worth noting is that 20-14 margin would be enough, under legislation being kept alive by Republican leaders despite being shot down by a Senate vote, to pass a permanent spending cap on the school budget.
If that’s not enough to get voters to participate, they may get the government they deserve, which would surely be a shame for their children.