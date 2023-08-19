Local residents may well know that the Mason Library at Keene State College is the place to go to view rare elements of the Holocaust and genocide studies, peruse the papers of Civil Rights hero Jonathan Daniels or to read anything and everything about Dublin political activist Doris “Granny D” Haddock. All those collections are well-documented.
But what if you just want to read a 100-year-old edition of the Perth Amboy Evening News or the Alaska Daily Empire? How about sifting through databases of American Indian history or America’s most historically significant speeches?
Yeah, those are available at Mason Library, too. And that’s still just scratching the surface. There’s an extensive collection of children’s books; a full curriculum library (the college started, after all, as a teachers school); music, videos, audiobooks, records and archives of the institution dating back to its 1909 opening and much more.
And that’s just in Keene. Now add in the materials of Lamson Library at Plymouth State University and UNH’s libraries (both the Durham and Manchester campuses).
To quote every late-night TV commercial ever: Now how much would you pay?
That’s the good news. For New Hampshire residents 18 and older, the answer is: Nothing. It’s all free.
Under a new policy that started last month, the university system’s libraries are now free to use for all the state’s adults. Anything that can be borrowed, you can borrow. Anything that can be examined in-house, just ask.
Residents under 18 can receive a library card for the same services with a signature from a parent or guardian.
Materials are even available through interlibrary loan through local public libraries.
Many Elm City residents know a Keene Public Library card has long been a key to Mason Library’s collections as well. But for those outside the city, there’s been a charge for the college library’s materials.
For lovers of learning or reading, libraries are a joy. But college libraries often contain out-of-the-ordinary resources and materials one wouldn’t find at a regular public library.
“We just thought it would be a really great way for us to extend those services and demonstrate a way in which we’re committed to supporting everyone who lives in New Hampshire,” Celia Rabinowitz, director of the Mason Library, told The Sentinel’s Jamie Browder.
One consideration is that as the university system libraries — like all others — turn toward newer technologies, a lot of the printed items there weren’t being used as often. And staff wanted to make them available. Mason has more than 220,000 volumes in its various collections.
One restriction on borrowed materials is that they must be returned to the library they came from. On the other hand, the system charges no late fees; just for damaged or lost items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.