Let’s get this out there right away: It’s a bad time. It’s always a bad time to raise prices, but right now, with everyone’s minds on higher gas prices, food prices, electric bills — you name it — is a particularly poor time to pitch a rate hike.
Nonetheless, the Keene City Council is mulling just that regarding city parking rates and fines. And while there’s something to the argument, it ought to come after the many questions about the future of parking downtown are answered.
The council heard a presentation last week from Chelsea North, the city’s parking operations manager, proposing a 15-cent hourly increase in on- and off-street parking. North outlined a change in which on-street parking would rise from 85 cents per hour to a dollar, while off-street or lot parking-meter rates would increase from 35 cents to 50 cents. There would be corresponding hikes in the fines for parking violations. But there might — might — also be discounts for city taxpayers and downtown workers.
Why a hike and why now? As North explained, the parking program is self-sustaining, meaning its revenues must pay for not only staff and equipment but also maintenance. For some reason, it also pays for the “beautification of the downtown area” — amenities such as landscaping and lighting. And while parking revenue dropped off steeply during the worst of the pandemic, when downtown shops and services were closed, the need to keep up with maintenance and pay staff didn’t.
That puts the fund in a bad place, councilors were told, though North also explained the fund is now at about $2 million, compared to $1.7 million when the pandemic began. Since the pandemic has eased — nobody tell the variants! — on-street usage has risen, to the point where spaces around Central Square are frequently at 90 percent filled or higher. According to North, the budget has barely kept up with expenses and the fund will go negative in the future. That’s historically been the argument for raising rates.
One key to the argument for raising rates was a comparison between Keene and other New Hampshire cities. All but Manchester and Nashua charge at least a dollar per hour for on-street parking — Nashua’s runs from 50 cents to a dollar, depending on the zone — and all charge at least 50 cents an hour for garage or lot parking.
That makes a point, but also kind of sounds like an “all the other kids’ moms are letting them do it” argument. The truth is, knowing what other communities are charging might lend some guidance in setting rates but ought not to push Keene in one direction or another (OK, up; up is the direction). The bigger question is, why raise rates and how much is needed to fund the operation?
Downtown parking is an issue that’s plagued the City Council for decades. Ostensibly, the point of charging for it is to provide a disincentive to those who would simply park their car in the same spot all day — likely downtown workers or residents. Merchants want customers to be able to reach them conveniently, and freeing nearby spaces does that. But it’s a balancing act, because if you charge too much or make it too inconvenient — we’re looking at you, “Pay here” ticketing kiosks — people will go elsewhere to shop or dine.
The perceived parking space “crunch” was exacerbated when the east side of downtown was developed about 20 years ago, taking away the spacious dirt lot that sat behind Railroad Square. City officials have repeatedly promised the construction of a parking “deck” — what people typically call a garage — but thus far, it’s remained buried in the city’s capital plan as potential sites have been debated.
Amid the pandemic, the city managed to implement a Strategic Parking Plan in 2021, which raises more questions than provides answers. Available if you scroll far enough down the Parking Services page on the city website, it’s more of a PowerPoint presentation on the issues surrounding parking than anything that deserves the description of “plan.” It does, however, superficially make a case for raising rates. This is it in its entirety: “Of Cities in New Hampshire Keene has one of the lowest meter fees. Raising fees has always been difficult, but to meet City Council Goals the fees need to stay current.”
The council sent the rate-hike proposal to its Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, which will make a recommendation and send it back for a second reading in about a month.
When it arrives before that committee, the five councilors there should demand an actual plan of where parking is going in downtown Keene, rather than a package of bullet points noting there’s a need for parking and that technology is changing. In the meantime, here’s a bullet list of topics that ought to be resolved:
How much parking is actually needed and where, for shoppers, diners, etc., versuswhat’s needed for downtown residents and workers? Is there a way to effectively provide for both?
Will we ever have another parking garage, where will it be, and can it be expected to last longer than the already falling-apart Wells Street garage?
Will the city incorporate charging stations for electric vehicles for on-street parking, or will those vehicles be effectively limited to lot parking?
Can the city balance payment systems for those who don’t want to fuss with loose change and those who don’t want to fuss with phone apps?
Should Main Street decorating/lighting/maintenance really be paid for through parking fees?
Then, and only then, should the council address rates. There may indeed be a need to raise Keene’s, but while this may be a bad time for that, it’s a great time to actually settle some longtime parking issues.
