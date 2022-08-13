Keene’s been looking to scratch and rebuild its downtown skate park for years. While the facility is only about a quarter-century old, that’s long enough for the ramps, rails, bowls and other amenities to have deteriorated to the extent it risks becoming dangerous. Some have already been replaced.
And the push for a better park hasn’t just come from within; parents of skaters and others long ago formed a group to fundraise for design and construction work. Part of the discussion has been whether the roughly 10,000 square feet of space the current park takes up is enough. Its location adjacent to the Commercial Street parking lot is convenient and means parking isn’t an issue. Neither is noise, since residences and even businesses are few and far between there.
Yet talk of moving the skate park had previously been mostly limited to calls to place it at Wheelock Park, off Park Avenue. That never worked out, though a nice, mostly dirt bike park did find its way into that area a few years ago. Since then, it’s been considered settled fact that the new skate park would be at the site of the old skate park: on Gilbo Avenue, across from the end of St. James Street.
Until a few weeks ago, that is, when city officials revealed they’ve been negotiating a land swap/purchase to put the park on Water Street, near Carpenter Street. That deal had been so under wraps that just a week before it was announced at a meeting of the City Council that $225,000 had been approved to design the skate park at this new site, city Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon confirmed the park would be built at the current site.
That’s not to say city officials had been hiding the negotiations, which are expected to wrap up with a closing Sept. 1. The council had openly voted to pursue the deal last fall — at the tail end of a meeting, after discussing the prospect behind closed doors, and referring to the properties only by their tax map numbers. Any forensic detective/city assessor could have followed the clues and put together what was actually happening.
The obscuring of what could have been a far more transparent action by the city aside, the deal itself is intriguing. The city is giving up a small, but valuable, property along what’s been repeatedly discussed as a possible corridor for everything from a new focus on the arts to a convention hall/parking facility to college expansions. Thus far, the prospective new owners, who also own Fairfield Cadillac, haven’t announced any specific plan for the site, although in announcing the deal to the council last month City Manager Elizabeth Dragon reported they were interested in building a commercial building.
In return, the city is getting a larger property of just over 2 acres, adjacent to Russell Park, that could contain not only the proposed new skate park, but also parking and, potentially, mitigation of flooding from the adjacent Beaver Brook.
It’s also possible the city is eyeing a bigger plan. The Water Street property, the site of the former Findings Inc., is also separated from the city’s public basketball courts by a 4-acre parcel of land that has been for sale. Taken altogether, the three, plus Russell Park and perhaps a bridge over the brook, could make for exactly the sort of greenspace envisioned along the brook years ago, transitioning empty buildings and vacant lots into a downtown centerpiece.
At least, that’s one prospect.
Whatever the grand plan, it will come at a cost. The city is already paying $150,000 in addition to the land swap for the Findings property, and while Dragon says that money will come from a surplus, and so not raise taxes, that’s bureaucrat-speak. That $150,000 in taxpayer money is the same regardless of what column it’s taken from. The surplus amount could have gone to lower taxes or to fund some needed city service.
And that’s just the transaction itself. There’s also the sizable building on the site to demolish, and the possibility of contamination in the soil or groundwater to remediate. The state Department of Environmental Services has kept the property on a list of Groundwater Discharge Permit sites, having found volatile organic compounds and metals there. On an optimistic note, the agency’s 2019 report found the levels were not over the state’s threshold for action.
Another issue is whether nearby residents will be put off by the noise and other possible downsides of having a skate park at that corner. Not that big a problem on Gilbo Avenue, but given several property owners nearby the proposed new site already filed a lawsuit — since ended — to try to stop Hundred Nights from building a new homeless shelter farther up Water Street, it’s worth asking.
And what about the long, very publicly discussed plans for the downtown corridor? How will an as yet unspecified commercial or other building effect planning for the Gilbo Avenue portion? Have those plans, without public input, been scrapped or replaced with something else?
All of which leads us to conclude this might well be a good deal for the city and its residents, but there remain some key questions Keene citizens and taxpayers have every right to ask, and haven’t thus far had any opportunity to do so.
