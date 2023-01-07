Last month, the FBI Bureau of Justice Statistics released a report noting that 34 percent of female homicide victims in the U.S. in 2021 were killed by a domestic partner; 6 percent of male victims were. The numbers were for 2021 and found that 76 percent of female victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter in the U.S. were killed by someone they knew.
The report aligns with what’s known about New Hampshire homicides for 2018 and 2019 — numbers aren’t available yet for 2020 or 2021. The N.H. Domestic Violence Review Committee report for those two prior years showed that almost 45 percent of Granite State homicides were due to domestic violence.
One takeaway from the reports is that while New Hampshire has relatively few homicides compared to other states — just 47 during 2018-19 — those that do occur are often driven by relationship dynamics.
“New Hampshire has a relatively low homicide rate compared to the national average, so it is a relatively ‘safe’ place to live,” the report noted. “However, being in an intimate relationship can prove to be a fatal factor.”
Of course, forgoing all intimate relationships isn’t a great option for most of us.
“… it continues to be concerning that the majority of homicides in the state are domestic violence related,” said Alyssa Dandrea, community relations specialist at the N.H. Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
For sure. But Dandrea (who, for disclosure purposes, we note is a former Sentinel reporter), added a caveat: “All domestic violence homicides are avoidable.”
That ought to be reason for optimism, but avoidance relies heavily on knowing what to expect and acting accordingly, and that’s an area in which the Granite State fails to excel.
“New Hampshire has not been good about collecting data, and, more specifically, our state lacks comprehensive data to understand the true realities of domestic violence here,” Dandrea said. “Data helps us better understand the scope of a problem, where the greatest issues are, and how we can best allocate resources to improve our response.”
As with other areas — tracking data on the role of race in police traffic stops comes to mind, for one — state leaders often have the right intentions, but fail to follow though because of cost or other factors.
For example, the state Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking was reinstated last year at the request of the N.H. Supreme Court’s Task Force on Domestic Violence Cases. It had been inactive for a decade. Advocates welcomed its revival but urged budget-makers to supply enough resources to collect and process the necessary information.
Another dynamic to watch is whether lawmakers and the governor will take seriously the information and recommendations that come out of such efforts.
The state is already implementing the Lethality Assessment Program, a tool used by first responders to identify high-risk domestic violence victims. It lists a number of red-flag factors for the likelihood of abuse. They include high-likelihood factors such as sexual violence, strangulation, protective order violation and threats of violence, but also the presence of children in the home who are not biologically related to the abuser, pet abuse and unemployment.
And guns. A domestic abuse victim is five times more likely to be killed by their abuser if there is a gun in the home, according to national statistics. Combining gun possession with other red flags jacks up the chances of potentially fatal encounters.
And that’s why advocates have long sought so-called “red flag” laws that prevent individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm. Sadly, Gov. Sununu vetoed such a law in 2020 and none have been put forth since. This, too, would be a needed resource.
