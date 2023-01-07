Last month, the FBI Bureau of Justice Statistics released a report noting that 34 percent of female homicide victims in the U.S. in 2021 were killed by a domestic partner; 6 percent of male victims were. The numbers were for 2021 and found that 76 percent of female victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter in the U.S. were killed by someone they knew.

