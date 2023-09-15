Keene will once again become a hub of rural innovation when hundreds of participants from across the country gather in the city for the 6th annual Radically Rural summit Sept. 27 and 28.
Locals who attend can expect to see some familiar faces: Jessica Gelter of Arts Alive, Amanda Littleton and Matt Smetana of the Cheshire County Conservation District, Terrence Williams and Jack Rooney of The Sentinel and Todd Horner of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, among others.
Organized by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, the summit will address challenges facing rural communities in seven key areas: arts and culture, clean energy, community journalism, downtowns, entrepreneurship, health care and land use. Local, regional and national experts will lead track sessions on each of these topics.
More than 50 speakers are scheduled to present at the Radically Rural summit in nearly 20 sessions across two days. In a “downtown as conference center” model, sessions will be held at various venues throughout the city. Between sessions, attendees will likely be seen spilling out onto Keene’s downtown streets to enjoy local retail businesses and restaurants. Let’s extend a warm welcome to these visitors who have come from every state but Hawaii.
For a summit overview, as well as some interesting stories about small-town life, please see the Radically Rural issue of The Sentinel’s Business Journal included with today’s print edition of the newspaper. The magazine can also be found online at sentinelsource.com. For a complete, up-to-date schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit radicallyrural.org.
So far, about 300 have registered to attend the summit, which is ahead of last year’s numbers at this time, says Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson. “It’s hard to believe, but literally hundreds of people will register the last two weeks,” Dodson says.
Dodson is enthusiastic about the momentum the summit has gained during the past six years. “This year, it truly feels like we have crested the hill and that gravity is now adding to our velocity in a way that is incredibly exciting,” she says. “Every week we get folks from all over the country seeking us out to connect to our network and be a part of this movement, and it just keeps building.”
This is good news for rural communities who face myriad pressures, both economic and social. While rural areas account for more than 80 percent of the country’s land mass, only about 20 percent of the population lives there. Several challenges facing rural areas, from availability of affordable housing and health care to support for homegrown entrepreneurs and local news outlets, will be discussed at the summit.
Keynote speakers this year will be Tony Pipa, senior fellow for global economy and development at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Sustainable Development, and Chris Estes, co-executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Community Strategy Group. Pipa will lead a panel discussion on how small communities can better leverage federal programs, and Estes will present a new framework for equitable and sustainable rural prosperity.
Other offerings not to be missed include the CONNECT networking event, this year at Stonewall Farm from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, and the PitchFork Challenge and Solutions Slam.
During the final round of the PitchFork Challenge at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Showroom, entrepreneurs will pitch business ideas to prospective funders. A $10,000 grant is awarded to the best presentation. Past winners include Bending Branch Farm, Jack’s Crackers and Frisky Cow Gelato.
The Solutions Slam, formerly the Livability Slam, awards $500 to the participant who offers — in one minute — the best groundbreaking idea for solving a rural challenge. This year’s slam is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 at The Colonial Theatre.
As Dodson says, Radically Rural is “where ideas collide.” The summit is engaging, enlightening and energizing. If you care about rural living and sustaining small communities, you won’t want to miss this event.
