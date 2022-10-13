“The system is severely broken. People’s lives have been absolutely devastated by the lack of intervention in allowing these atrocities to occur and continue unchecked.”
Those damning words came from the daughters of Frank Pelligrino, who lost a leg at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester in 2014, under the care of Dr. Yvon Baribeau, whose history of malpractice suits and discipline at the hospital at that point stretched back 20 years.
Pelligrino’s fate was hardly the worst suffered at the hands of Baribeau, according to a Boston Globe Spotlight series. The Globe found 21 malpractice settlements on behalf of Baribeau — 14 of them involving patient deaths, over 25 years at Catholic Medical.
Yet Pelligrino’s daughters weren’t simply appalled by Baribeau’s doctoring — equally galling was that despite his having what The Globe team termed “one of the worst surgical malpractice settlement records in the nation,” Baribeau’s record at the state regulatory level was spotless. No one looking to see if their prospective surgeon would have had a whiff of cause for worry. Nothing to be seen here.
There are few, if any, associations requiring more trust and in which a bad outcome can be harmful — even deadly — than a doctor-patient relationship. And yet, it’s one where the patient can’t even get service without filling out forms detailing everything from financial status to the medical histories of family members who died decades ago. Meanwhile, information on the doctor is kept under lock and key.
At least in New Hampshire it is. The Globe report wasn’t just about Baribeau’s dismal record. More frightening were how many times his issues were reported to the state board overseeing medical licensure, without any indication ever appearing that patients might want to steer clear of him.
As The Globe’s editorial board noted about the story, at its heart, it was about “… a state medical board so derelict in its duty to protect patients that even today it remains complicit in shielding Baribeau’s sorry record."
The Globe’s report noted 20 of Baribeau’s 21 malpractice settlements were listed on Massachusetts’ medical board website — he was licensed in both states — but none show up in New Hampshire.
Sadly, this is par for the course among the Granite State’s professional regulatory boards. They don’t make available to the public they purport to serve the information that many consumers want to know, including disciplinary actions, insurance or legal settlements, even criminal convictions.
Regulation exists to protect consumers: from fraud, price gouging, shoddy workmanship and personal harm. What consumers want — and need, to make informed choices — is transparency. In many states, information important to determining risk in those areas is made public. Not here.
In the wake of The Globe’s series, state lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public. N.H. Public Radio reported a subcommittee of the Legislature’s health and human services oversight committee is discussing the issue — but with a keen eye toward protecting doctors’ reputations. That’s certainly a consideration, but shouldn’t be the overriding one. Protecting the public’s health should always be job one.
For what it’s worth, like any lawsuit, malpractice claims can be filed even if the defendant has done nothing wrong. And, since Baribeau’s settlements typically came with a nondisclosure clause, showing guilt on his part afterward, much less proving it, becomes a high hurdle indeed. The record itself, though, points to something other than a rash of false complaints.
If many other states have found ways to make professional complaints transparent to those who would seek information on professionals in whom they place their trust, or their health, then New Hampshire has no excuse for doing any less.
