As far as we know, the city has now concluded the public input portion of its effort to replace the aging infrastructure beneath Main Street and revamp traffic, walkways and perhaps Central Square. Unless the councilors opt to send the entire plan to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, as the chairman and vice chair of that panel have insisted, the $7 million-plus project is now in the hands of Keene’s 15 councilors.
In a pair of public forums, myriad letters to the newspaper, postings on social media and calls to local radio shows, lots of voices have been heard — some favoring the plan put forth by the Mayor’s Ad-hoc Downtown Infrastructure Improvement and Reconstruction Steering Committee, and some not so much.
Some have been downtown business owners, who have perhaps the biggest stake in the project. It’s they who will bear not only the property-tax cost but, more importantly, the cost of lost business during construction. It could also be argued they’ll benefit the most in the end if the project increases downtown customer traffic, but that’s little consolation in the here and now.
Some owners have backed the project — in fact, the steering committee includes a handful of them — and others haven’t. Some don’t like particular aspects of the plan put forth. Others say however much it’s needed — at least the infrastructure portion — it’s going to cost them too much. One who spoke up at Tuesday’s public session said it will be “the nail in the coffin” for her small shop. Several asked how the city will compensate them for lost business during the construction, expected to begin in about a year.
The bigger blow, however, came in the form of a letter sent to the council Feb. 13 from 50 downtown businesses, asking the council to put off the project for two years, in light of the recent pandemic and economic factors.
“One decision is set in stone, the other we feel needs more citizen and business owner input and involvement, and not just a council vote” the letter states. ”A projected start time of 2026 would give downtown businesses more time to prepare financially for this infrastructure work, and help us recover from all the challenges this pandemic has presented.”
As the pandemic showed, there’s simply no remedy for the loss of customer traffic. There’s no doubt the project, in three phases over three years, will disrupt things. The question is where and for how long. The infrastructure work cannot be ignored. It’s a true “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation. Schematics of the infrastructure work to be done — the most necessary part of the project — show water, sewer and drainage lines running in front of almost every downtown door. In any case, there will be a segment of the population who will, knowing the downtown is under construction, simply avoid the area entirely.
The business owners make some very valid points. And there are other considerations in their favor. To begin with, without these and other businesses, who is coming to downtown Keene anyway? The city relies on a thriving downtown in so many ways.
The owners note a similar project in 1988 resulted in 25 percent of downtown businesses being “lost,” though they don’t say whether that means they went belly up or moved elsewhere. Perhaps to the downtown, it’s all the same.
Ted McGreer, among the organizers of the letter, told WKBK radio that some landlords downtown have already reported tenants are reevaluating renewing their leases in anticipation of the project.
The council, when it takes up the issue, which ought to be its first point of discussion on the project coming out of the informational sessions just held, will have some heavy thinking to do. Among its considerations possibly weighing against a delay:
Construction costs never, ever drop. So a two-year delay means two years of inflation, leading to a costlier project.
Add to that the concern expressed by Mayor George Hansel that some of the funding for the project from the federal government might not be available two years later.
And, of course, there’s the chance that in the meantime, those deteriorating pipes that are driving the need for the project to begin with may fail, leading to an even bigger cost.
Then there’s the economy itself. The business owners are pleading for a two-year opportunity to further rebound from the coronavirus pandemic that shut many enterprises down cold for months, and cost others significant percentages of customers for even longer. Already some local businesses have fallen victim to that dynamic.
However, though the national economy looks reasonable at the moment, not long ago most economists were predicting a fairly severe recession, if not depression, based on inflation and other factors. Some still feel that way. So in two years, things might be even worse.
Would business owners then come to the council and ask for yet another delay? It’s possible. This request is essentially an economic calculation. Call it dealing with the devil you know rather than the one you don’t two years from now. Or term it what it no doubt is for some: an act of desperation.
The council needs to address this before making any other commitments. Are there ways to minimize the effects of the project? Perhaps the city could offer free parking in lots during construction. But that’s just a step. What else might the city do to help?
This is no Darwinian exercise. Fitness and adaptability have no role here. The city needs every business to survive.
It won’t be an easy decision.
“We just need more dialog,” McGreer told WKBK.
That much, at least, seems necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.