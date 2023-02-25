As far as we know, the city has now concluded the public input portion of its effort to replace the aging infrastructure beneath Main Street and revamp traffic, walkways and perhaps Central Square. Unless the councilors opt to send the entire plan to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, as the chairman and vice chair of that panel have insisted, the $7 million-plus project is now in the hands of Keene’s 15 councilors.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.