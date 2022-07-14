At the end of a legislative session, when the governor is signing or vetoing bills en masse, it’s easy for one side of the political spectrum or the other to be disappointed by what became law or not. It’d be nice to think every new law would benefit all stakeholders and be appreciated, but in today’s divided climate, that’s usually not the case.
There are, however, some topics upon which there ought to be universal agreement. Government transparency is one of them. The N.H. Constitution holds transparency in high regard, enshrining a right to know in Article 8 of the state’s Bill of Rights: “[Accountability of Magistrates and Officers; Public’s Right to Know.] All power residing originally in, and being derived from, the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, and at all times accountable to them. Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive.”
And for good reason. The public is the final authority over what our governments — local, state, federal — achieve and how they go about it. The funding for government comes from the public’s taxes; the choice of who will represent us all is made by the public (though with more and more being determined by the major parties and major campaign donors).
The public can only properly carry out its oversight function, however, if it’s fully informed as to how its officials — elected and appointed — are performing their own duties. And despite the Constitution’s regard for our right to know, the state has long made it difficult and expensive to obtain the necessary information if officials don’t want to hand it over.
And they often don’t, though we’re often at a loss for why. Recently, The Sentinel asked the Winchester selectmen for a copy of Police Chief Erik Josephson’s letter of resignation after just a few months on the job. They refused, but handed it over once a reporter filed a written request. Why put someone through that extra step when you know it’s a public document? Beats us.
Some area municipalities and school districts make it a policy not to answer any questions — ANY — unless a “freedom of information” request, named for the process used for federal query, is filed. Again, why?
Through the years, the only recourse members of the public have had when their government says “No; you can’t have that” is to go to court and sue. That’s a time-consuming and expensive way to protect a right the Constitution assures us everyone has.
And that’s why the signing of House Bill 481 by Gov. Chris Sununu is cause for cheer regardless of on what side of the political fence you reside. The new law sets up a state Right to Know ombudsman’s office to handle complaints in cases where local or state officials aren’t adhering to the Right to Know Law (or might not be).
Under HB 481, anyone rebuffed by officials can appeal the case to the ombudsman, an attorney experienced in state Right to Know issues who will be appointed by the governor and Executive Council. The ombudsman could order the release of government documents in cases where the original request was turned down.
It would cost $25 to file such an appeal with the ombudsman, whose decision could be appealed to a superior court. But the previous process was to go directly to the court, paying a higher filing fee of $280 — and that’s just for entry into the legal process; once the case begins, costs can mount quickly. One Right to Know advocate told The Sentinel’s Rick Green she personally incurred $178,000 in costs to wage a court battle after Nashua refused her public records requests involving the city’s assessing system.
Part of that is a built-in advantage government officials have in such fights: they’re not spending their own money, but rather, taxpayer funds. So they have little incentive to concede. This just makes it worse for the public when trying to obtain information, because they’re raising taxes as they battle.
Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s legal director, testified on HB 481, noting: “The Center for Public Integrity in 2015 evaluated the public records laws of all 50 states as part of its State Integrity Investigation.” In evaluating public access to information, New Hampshire earned an ‘F’ grade and ranked 49 out of all 50 states.
This law stands to improve that. Who knows? Maybe it will even prompt officials in cities, towns, counties and state departments to move from a “why we can’t” mindset to one of “why not?” when queried for public information.
